Arbroath woman recalls ‘horrendous’ Montrose Rottweiler attack as witnesses sought

An Arbroath woman has recalled the “horrendous” moment her two dogs were attacked in Montrose.

Carolyn Murray was walking her 7-year-old Cockapoo Candy and 3-year-old Bichon Ted on Montrose Beach at around 10.25am on Wednesday when they were attacked by another dog.

Both Candy and Ted required treatment after the incident, which left the 56-year-old “shaken up”.

The Angus dog warden has asked for witnesses to come forward.

Carolyn said: “I had my two wee dogs on a lead and then all of a sudden this Rottweiler approached off its lead.

“At first I wasn’t worried but the next thing I knew this dog was attacking my little ones.

“He had one in his mouth before he dropped her and picked up the other one.

“I confronted the owner about this but he said his dog was just playing – but this was more than playing.

“He tried to say my dogs were biting back, but of course they were, they were terrified.

“It was horrifying and all happened so quickly.”

Candy and Ted were taken to the vet for antibiotics, with Candy needing three staples for one of her cuts.

The unexpected trip to the vet has left Carlin £178 out of pocket.

She added: “It could have been much worse, and thankfully both me and my dogs are okay.

“Ted is much more shaken up by it than Candy and he’s still struggling to walk around the house.

“You can tell he’s traumatised by the attack.

“It was horrendous, I’ve not been able to sleep since it happened and I don’t think it’s very fair that he gets away with it.

She said: “I want to make other people aware of this incident so it doesn’t happen to them.

“The guy was wearing a bodywarmer type jacket and a cream hat, I’m sure people in the area would recognise him.

“It’s not right that he got away with this and how long will it be before it happens again?”

Appeal after dog attack on Montrose Beach

Carolyn says she reported the incident to the police and dog warden.

An Angus Council spokesperson said the dog warden has been made aware of the incident and “provided the complainer with appropriate advice.”

They added: “We would also ask that anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist, contact the dog warden via the Report It page on our website or by calling ACCESSLine on 03452 777 778.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said they could not find a record of Carolyn’s report.