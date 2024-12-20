Dundee jewellers unveils sparkling Union Street extension

Walker Luxury Jeweller has almost doubled its footprint by extending into a neighbouring unit on Union Street in Dundee.

The business sells a wide range of jewellery and is the official stockists for Rolex and Tudor watches for Dundee.

Owner Mary Vannet seized the opportunity to make the significant investment to expand the shop.

She said it was the right time to expand into the former Lorraine Law unit as there were positive signs of a return in consumer confidence this year.

Confidence in city centre shopping

The owner said her focus is on giving customers an experience when they shop.

“Decades of decline, sharply accelerated by the pandemic, have turned many UK town centres into shells of their former selves,” she said.

“For years, stakeholders have been advocating for the need to make the high street less about selling things and more about the experience and fostering a sense of community.

“We felt 2024 was the perfect time to expand and refresh our store.

“With a steady recovery in consumer confidence this year, there’s a renewed appetite for personal, quality-driven experiences.

“For us, this refurbishment is about giving customers that memorable journey – whether they’re choosing a classic piece or creating something unique.”

Importance of service

Various Tayside and Fife businesses were involved in making the extension a reality. Aim Design was the architect, CalForth Construction provided building works and Bentleys carried out the shopfitting.

Mary said customers have been stunned by the final result.

“We’re so pleased. It allows us to offer a wider range of collections and make the experience at Walker even more special.

“We want to be a shop for everyone in Dundee. Customers get the same experience no matter what they buy. We have items at a wide range of prices.

“I’d put our service on a par with Scotland’s top hotels or other luxurious retail outlets and why shouldn’t Dundee have that?

“There’s nothing like coming to view jewellery, touching it and trying it. People still want to shop in person, to have a chat and get advice.

“We are a local Dundee business with great staff and products.”

Walker Luxury Jeweller history

Walker Luxury Jeweller originated in Blairgowrie, founded by Kenneth Walker after returning from WW2.

Kenneth Walker & Son moved to Dundee and settled for a brief spell on the Perth Road, before moving to its current home in Union Street.

After the Walker family retired from the business in 2008, it was rebranded as Walker Luxury Jeweller.