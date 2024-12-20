Dundee target Mexican midfielder as January transfer window nears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee target Mexican midfielder as January transfer window nears

The Dark Blues have vowed to be active in the upcoming window.

By George Cran
Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza (right) takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock

Dundee’s January transfer dealings are already under way with the club hoping to secure a deal for Mexican midfielder Cesar Garza.

The 19-year-old was part of the Mexico U/20 team that won the CONCACAF U/20 Championship earlier this year and is an academy product at CF Monterrey.

The Mexican top-flight outfit, also known as Rayados, joined forces with the Dark Blues in a ‘strategic partnership’ last month.

That would see young Rayados players come to Dundee on loan and Courier Sport understands Garza is a target for the Dens Park club in January.

Dundee have partnered with CF Monterrey
Dundee and CF Monterrey agreed a partnership last month. Image: Dundee FC

The Dark Blues are not commenting on the player, however reports in Mexico suggest the loan deal was agreed on Thursday.

Garza is a central midfielder who has some experience of the Mexican top-flight and has appeared in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

First-team chances have been at a premium this season, however. Monterrey finished fifth in the Apertura division (the first half of the Mexican league season) before being defeated by America in the play-off final.

Garza, though, made just two substitute appearances.

Last season did, though, see plenty of first-team action for the youngster and he played a key role in Mexico’s win at the CONCACAF U/20 Championship, defeating USA in the final.

He was also a late sub in a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

Conversation