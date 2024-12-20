Dundee target Mexican midfielder as January transfer window nears

Dundee’s January transfer dealings are already under way with the club hoping to secure a deal for Mexican midfielder Cesar Garza.

The 19-year-old was part of the Mexico U/20 team that won the CONCACAF U/20 Championship earlier this year and is an academy product at CF Monterrey.

The Mexican top-flight outfit, also known as Rayados, joined forces with the Dark Blues in a ‘strategic partnership’ last month.

That would see young Rayados players come to Dundee on loan and Courier Sport understands Garza is a target for the Dens Park club in January.

The Dark Blues are not commenting on the player, however reports in Mexico suggest the loan deal was agreed on Thursday.

Garza is a central midfielder who has some experience of the Mexican top-flight and has appeared in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

First-team chances have been at a premium this season, however. Monterrey finished fifth in the Apertura division (the first half of the Mexican league season) before being defeated by America in the play-off final.

Garza, though, made just two substitute appearances.

Last season did, though, see plenty of first-team action for the youngster and he played a key role in Mexico’s win at the CONCACAF U/20 Championship, defeating USA in the final.

He was also a late sub in a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final win over Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.