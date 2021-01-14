British GT champion Sandy Mitchell has started 2021 by winning the coveted Allan Simonsen Award.

The Forfar endurance star has described as “humbling” the honour of being recognised with British GT’s highest non-championship accolade.

© Supplied

Traditionally it is won by a driver with the same speed and spirit as epitomised by the late Dane who tragically lost his life at the Le Mans 24 Hours race in 2013.

“This is a wonderful and poignant award to win,” said 20-year-old Mitchell.

He is about to launch the defence of his British GT title as a factory driver with Italian supercar company, Lamborghini.

“Allan’s reputation is hugely well respected and acknowledged by everyone not just in British GT, but in sportscar racing around the world,” said Mitchell.

“To win the Allan Simonsen Award, and be recognised by the judges at British GT for the performances I delivered last season, is humbling.”

2020 British GT title biggest career success to date

Mitchell, a member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club’s elite SuperStars programme, lifted the 2020 British GT title with Rob Collard in their Black Bull Whisky Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

© Supplied by McMedia

The young star’s campaign featured two victories – at Brands Hatch and the Silverstone 500 season finale.

But the judges said it was “his individual qualifying and race pace — evident despite carrying additional Silver Cup ballast — that sealed his status as 2020’s standout driver.

Mitchell’s name joins a prestigious list, including friend and fellow Courier country star Jonny Adam.

Aston Martin factory driver Adam is a two-time recipient of the honour.

© SYSTEM

Two-time Spa 24 Hours class winner Mitchell added: “There are some big names on the list of winners of the award, and I’m delighted to join them.

“It’s a fantastic way to start the new year.”

He returns to British GT action in the traditional Easter weekend double-header at Cheshire’s Oulton Park on April 3-5, partnering Adam Balon in the ultra-competitive Pro-Am class.