Dundee boxer Sam Hickey thrilled to be named best boxer of Commonwealth Games AND to follow in footsteps of Dick McTaggart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Dundee boxer Sam Hickey thrilled to be named best boxer of Commonwealth Games AND to follow in footsteps of Dick McTaggart

By Eric Nicolson
August 9 2022, 1.36pm Updated: August 9 2022, 3.27pm
Sam Hickey winning gold.
Sam Hickey winning gold.

Dundee’s Sam Hickey has received a prestigious accolade after being named the best male boxer of the Commonwealth Games.

The Lochee fighter won gold after getting the better of four opponents in eight days in Birmingham.

His final contest in the 75kg weight division was a thrilling one against powerful Australian Callum Peters, with Hickey emerging hand-raised after a split decision.

Before that there was a quarter-final stoppage triumph and a last-four stunning second round knockout of home favourite Lewis Richardson.

Hickey had lost to his GB team-mate on a split decision in the European Championships but the straight right hand midway through the second round was arguably THE punch of the games.

“That’s amazing,” Hickey told Boxing Scotland on hearing the news.

“There were obviously loads of good boxers in the tournament but to be named the best is brilliant.

“I put on some good performances, and I think myself and Reese Lynch would have been in the top two.

“The gold has still not even sunk in yet to be honest.”

Britain’s greatest ever amateur boxer, and fellow Dundonian, Dick McTaggart has congratulated Hickey.

The 22-year-old was thrilled to learn a boxing legend had been following his progress.

“To even be in the same sentence as him is amazing,” said Hickey.

“I met him as a wee kid, and to emulate him is brilliant.

“If you do even half of his achievements you are doing alright.”

Dundee boxing legend Dick McTaggart hails Sam Hickey’s Commonwealth Games heroics

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]