Dundee boxer Sam Hickey thrilled to be named best boxer of Commonwealth Games AND to follow in footsteps of Dick McTaggart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Sam Hickey has received a prestigious accolade after being named the best male boxer of the Commonwealth Games.

The Lochee fighter won gold after getting the better of four opponents in eight days in Birmingham.

His final contest in the 75kg weight division was a thrilling one against powerful Australian Callum Peters, with Hickey emerging hand-raised after a split decision.

Before that there was a quarter-final stoppage triumph and a last-four stunning second round knockout of home favourite Lewis Richardson.

Hickey had lost to his GB team-mate on a split decision in the European Championships but the straight right hand midway through the second round was arguably THE punch of the games.

SAM HICKEY IS A COMMONWEALTH CHAMPION! 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 He makes history for Scotland and doesn't he know it. The scenes!#BBCCWG pic.twitter.com/zkaERf16p3 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 7, 2022

“That’s amazing,” Hickey told Boxing Scotland on hearing the news.

“There were obviously loads of good boxers in the tournament but to be named the best is brilliant.

“I put on some good performances, and I think myself and Reese Lynch would have been in the top two.

“The gold has still not even sunk in yet to be honest.”

Britain’s greatest ever amateur boxer, and fellow Dundonian, Dick McTaggart has congratulated Hickey.

The 22-year-old was thrilled to learn a boxing legend had been following his progress.

“To even be in the same sentence as him is amazing,” said Hickey.

“I met him as a wee kid, and to emulate him is brilliant.

“If you do even half of his achievements you are doing alright.”