Arable cropping season challenges considerable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Arable cropping season challenges considerable

By Kirsten Johnson
Professor Fiona Burnett

The 2024 harvest, now underway, marks the end of an arable cropping season that many will be glad to close off and leave behind.

The season that kept on taking started with heavy rain and multiple storms in the autumn of 2023, and the impacts on winter crops remained obvious throughout the season so expectations of yield were low.

Areas of crop that had been underwater struggled and where there was soil erosion and run-off large expanses were lost completely.

Some areas of winter crop were redrilled to spring crop but many poorish winter crops ended up being kept because the prospects for the spring crop also seemed to dwindle, with rain pushing opportunities to drill later and later.

Ultimately spring drilling was delayed until well into May. Further pressures were added as persistent wet weather through the season lead to ideal disease conditions in many crops, and relatively high disease burdens.

When we did get better weather in May there was a backlog of field work, with drilling often taking priority over other agronomy work so possibly some disease also got in where spray timings were delayed or compromised.

We saw some complex tank mixes going on as people struggled to catch up with everything from herbicides, growth regulators, trace element and fungicide requirements.

Despite that gloomy start, yield expectations might not be as bad as first feared, although certainly not barn busting. The upside of the rain after spring crops went in was that (in contrast to last year) the spring crops came through well and grew rapidly and there was even some concern that some were too lush.

First spring barley on Mill of Inverarity Farm Forfar
First spring barley on Mill of Inverarity Farm<br />Forfar

Grass yields have been good and there are really positive reports of rye yields grown for Anaerobic Digestate.

Of the arable crops, winter barley harvest is the furthest progressed at the moment and yield reports to date, particularly for the two-rows, have been only marginally below average so better than expected given their start.

 

Yield and quality in the hybrids may have suffered a bit more and we’ve had a few reports of lots of small grains or ‘needles’. The two-rows seem to have had fewer peas than usual but these were larger.

Harvest for the other crops seems slow to start. The speed of ripening in oilseed rape definitely slackened and it has taken a while for seeds to be fully ripe so it looks like a later than usual harvest there, with just the occasional start made so too early to say much on yield.

Wheat is also some way off although the colour has dropped out of crops now. Septoria and yellow rust tended to come in later than usual but differences between varieties are pretty stark with older weaker varieties like Skyscraper noticeably dirtier than more resistant varieties like Blackstone and KWS Zealum.

The wet weather over flowering and ripening has led to sooty moulds and other ear diseases. All this adds up to the expectation that yields will suffer. In a recent Farm Advisory Service (FAS) webinar, growers estimates of 10% down on average wheat yields were common.

Prospects for spring barley yields obviously started low after the late start but have recovered since. The wet weather has favoured ramularia which is troubling some crops. Heads look small – possibly half a dozen ‘peas’ less than normal but in a way that is good as it could allow those grain sites present to fill better and maintain quality.

It appears the spring barley harvest will also be late – those on heavier land are still pretty green, and a late harvest in turn knocks on to plans for drilling new season crops.

Oilseed rape might struggle for spots given it really needs to be drilled in August or at a push the first week of September which seems less and less likely following spring barley. Straw might be a bit short.

Aphids have been one of the recurring issues in crops – wet weather maybe kept numbers down a bit early but there is a lot of BYDV in winter and spring cereals and, of course, aphid management in potatoes is an ongoing battle with people rogueing early and often to manage virus risks in seed crops.

With a limited pallet of insecticides and widespread resistance to pyrethroids, we have a way to go with this challenge.

Fiona Burnett – Professor of Applied Plant Pathology and Head of Knowledge Exchange and Impact at SRUC and Arable Knowledge Lead for SAC Consulting (part of SRUC).

More from Farming

Tombreck Farm hens.
Food growers all set to open gates to visitors in Highland Perthshire
Kinross Show's multigenerational team.
Kinross Show expected to be one of best yet
Marijke Dunselman, founder of Agritourism NZ, will speak at the Scottish Agritourism Conference later this year.
Agritourism leaders from New Zealand and India bound for Perth
NFUS president Martin Kennedy, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, First Minister John Swinney and Mr Kennedy's daughters, Yvonne and Katrina on their Aberfeldy hill farm.
First Minister John Swinney sees 'fabulous examples of good work' on Perthshire farm visit
Six Nations ploughing action in Wormit, Fife.
Irish on top as Six Nations comes to Fife
Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023
Record entries for 2024 Perth Show
Farmers offered support by NFUS for infrastructure concerns
Government disease eradication project to help pig farmers
Sam Parsons has been estate manager at Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife for 16 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife farm estate manager Sam urges vigilance after £120,000 GPS thefts: 'They knew what…
Flash floods pouring mud and water from fields into the Hogarth Drive area of Cupar after an intense downpour in 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Can Fife and Tayside farmers do more to prevent flash floods?
2