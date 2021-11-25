Vidatec: Why a tech firm of 35 staff is moving from Stirling to Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Technology firm Vidatec has moved its operations and 35 staff from Stirling to Dundee Technology Park.

The firm has moved to Innovation House, to be situated beside its Dundee parent company Insights Learning and Development.

The firm works to create digital solutions, with an aim to improve people’s lives in a connected, convenient and entertaining way.

It is behind the popular Couch to 5K app, which was developed alongside Public Health England and the BBC.

‘The ideal place for Vidatec’

Vidatec will join a thriving technology community that has been growing in Dundee over recent years.

Chief executive Greig Johnston said: “Moving into the technology hub of Dundee gives us room to continue our growth plans.

“After we’ve all had to endure life in the pandemic, the move comes as a real boost for our staff.

“Dundee has become a melting pot of innovation over the years and this aligns perfectly with our own purpose to make an impact with the work that we do.

“To be among other great businesses working to help Scotland remain a dominant figure in the technology and innovation space makes this the ideal place for Vidatec to relocate.”

The move follows a successful year with demand for its products and services growing considerably due to the pandemic.

Andy Lothian, Insights group chief executive, said: “I am delighted to have both our group businesses headquartered together in Dundee.

“We are very proud to continue supporting our home city, where it all began for us.

“Insights and Vidatec are unique organisations and the opportunities for collaboration and growth through this move are very exciting.

“What makes Vidatec special is its purpose to improve people’s experience of life through technology.

“That purpose exists both in what we do and how we operate. We are looking forward to playing our part in Dundee’s thriving technology scene.”

Vidatec Academy continues in Dundee

The firm arrives in Dundee with plans to continue its training through its Vidatec Academy.

This initiative aims to open opportunities and nurture talent from different backgrounds, providing practical training within a busy environment.

Participants receive specialist training in digital skills such as software development, mobile and web development, UX, UI and architecture.

The programme involves working on projects for big brands over a 12-month period.

Mr Johnston said: “I’m sure everybody trying to make their way at the beginning of a career will have faced the challenge of not being able to get a job without experience and not being able to get experience without a job.

“Our thinking behind Vidatec Academy was to remove these barriers and create a win-win scenario for employer and employee alike.

“We’re benefitting from finding exceptional talent in places we might not have looked before, while those that have a passion for digital, but may not have necessarily taken the academic route to a career, are given the time and access to invaluable training.”