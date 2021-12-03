Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cupar Retail Park: Burger King to open in Fife town, creating 30 jobs

By Gavin Harper
December 3 2021, 2.45pm Updated: December 3 2021, 3.11pm
The new Burger King in Cupar.
A new Burger King restaurant is to open its doors in Fife next week, creating 30 jobs.

The fast-food chain will open in the £7.5 million South Road retail park in Cupar.

The newly-built retail park is on the site of the former Reekie Group garage site.

In moving into Cupar, Burger King follows B&M, Indigo Sun, Costa Coffee, plus Fife firms Bayne’s Family Bakers and Nimbus Beds.

The fast-food giant will open in Cupar Retail Park.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch, said: “We know the people of Cupar love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests.

“We are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.”

Plans for the retail park were given the go-ahead in November 2018.

Muir Construction has built the 47,800 sq ft development, which has 159 car parking spaces.

The new Burger King restaurant opens on Monday.

Councillors removed one of the last obstacles to development in August 2020 when they gave the developers permission to build a mini-roundabout at the site entrance.

The opening of the Burger King is the fast-food giant’s second in Fife in recent months.

A new restaurant opened in Dunfermline in September.

Between the two, 60 new jobs have been created.

To mark the new restaurant opening, Burger King is offering 1,000 free Whopper burgers on Wednesday.

The offer can be accessed through the chain’s app.

