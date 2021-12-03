Cupar Retail Park: Burger King to open in Fife town, creating 30 jobs

An error occurred. Please try again.

A new Burger King restaurant is to open its doors in Fife next week, creating 30 jobs.

The fast-food chain will open in the £7.5 million South Road retail park in Cupar.

The newly-built retail park is on the site of the former Reekie Group garage site.

In moving into Cupar, Burger King follows B&M, Indigo Sun, Costa Coffee, plus Fife firms Bayne’s Family Bakers and Nimbus Beds.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch, said: “We know the people of Cupar love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests.

“We are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood.”

Plans for the retail park were given the go-ahead in November 2018.

Muir Construction has built the 47,800 sq ft development, which has 159 car parking spaces.

Councillors removed one of the last obstacles to development in August 2020 when they gave the developers permission to build a mini-roundabout at the site entrance.

The opening of the Burger King is the fast-food giant’s second in Fife in recent months.

A new restaurant opened in Dunfermline in September.

Between the two, 60 new jobs have been created.

To mark the new restaurant opening, Burger King is offering 1,000 free Whopper burgers on Wednesday.

The offer can be accessed through the chain’s app.