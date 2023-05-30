Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Are you ready to learn all about the property market?

The property market can be hard to navigate, Simple Approach can help.

In partnership with Simple Approach
A home that Simple Approach estate agents Perth have sold.

The property market can be tricky to navigate, but it does not need to be. There are people who can help.

Simple Approach estate agents are here to help you on your journey to finding your perfect property, whether that be buying, selling or renting. There is a route that suits everyone.

The team pride themselves on being there for their customers throughout everything, coming along with customers on every step of the way to securing their dream home.

The business, which started as an estate agents in Perth, has expanded to Dundee, with the aim to help customers across Tayside and Angus.

Smooth processes

The business has been running in Perth now for seven years and three years in Dundee providing both Sales and Lettings services. Recently over the last 18months the business has expanded and now offer professional expert mortgages.

This is great because it means customers can really get the full start to finish property experience. This also takes any stress out of things because the team will be there for you the entire time, meaning no jumping back and forth between people!

The team at Simple Approach estate agents Perth.
The team are always happy to look after their customers.

They say that: “we see ourselves as an agency that knows their customers and knows their needs, providing a uniquely personal service to our clients.”

The team focus on helping people make good, but practical decisions when it comes to purchasing their new home. They really guide them through the whole journey, providing people with advice on loans and business processes.

Clients are at the helm of the business

When it comes to letting a property, the team are there to help provide and manage expectations when it comes to rent value and fees. Just so people can make an informed decision from the word go. They also help to advertise the property well once it is on the rental market whilst also managing the viewings and paperwork.

On the other hand, when it comes to tenants looking for a home, the team are more than happy to help people with applications, viewings and making sure people have everything set up accordingly. The team are there for their clients 24/7.

An award winning Perth estate agents

Not only are Simple Approach known for helping their customers throughout every, single aspect of their journey, they are also known for winning property related awards.

The team have won multiple awards for Perth and Dundee, showing that this team can truly be relied upon to get the job done.

A house that Simple Approach estate agents Perth sold.
A home that Simple Approach sold.

Simple Approach truly pride themselves on the customer journey and experience. They want customers to have the best experience from start to finish. They are renowned in Perth and Kinross for this service.

Are you ready to get started on your property journey?

If you are ready to list, rent, or buy a property with Simple Approach, get in touch with them to set up an initial appointment. They will be there for you each step of your journey.

