Why electric vehicles are smart for business (and how to get help with chargepoints)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Why electric vehicles are smart for business (and how to get help with chargepoints)

Switch to electric cars and benefit from a host of grants and tax incentives.

In partnership with Energy Saving Trust
woman uses her smartphone and leans against her electric car as it charges
Join the growing number of business owners who are investing in electric cars.

Still not sold on the idea of using electric vehicles for your business? There are at least a dozen practical reasons why they make good sense, especially if you start with used electric cars in Scotland.

Electric vehicles are currently more expensive to buy or lease than petrol or diesel vehicles.

So as a business owner, you may be asking: is it worth investing in them?

The answer is yes, and there’s lots of support available, such as Energy Saving Trust’s interest-free loan for used electric vehicles and their chargepoint funding specifically aimed at businesses to cover up to 75% of the cost of a chargepoint.

Here are a dozen reasons why EVs are worth your money.

12 reasons to use electric vehicles for your business:

1. Lower or zero vehicle excise duty (VED)

Zero emission cars are exempt from VED until March 2025. The first-year rate is also lower for electric vehicles – only £10 compared to £120-£945 for petrol or diesel vehicles. After that, all vehicles will be charged a standard rate of £165 per year.

2. National Insurance tax advantages

The class 1A National Insurance Contributions (NIC) that employers with electric company cars must pay is significantly lower than those with internal combustion engine (ICE) company vehicles. Company car tax, which only applies to the employee, is also much lower for electric cars.

3. Corporation tax liability

Businesses buying cars can write down 100% of the purchase price against their corporation tax liability if the vehicle is fully electric and emits no carbon dioxide.

4. Enhanced Capital Allowances

New electric cars and zero emission goods vehicles qualify for 100% of first-year capital allowances. This means you can deduct the total cost of the vehicles from the profits that you’d usually pay tax on.

Equipment for electric vehicle charging points are eligible for the same allowance.

Commercial vans, lorries and tractors are eligible for a 130% super-deduction capital allowance or a 50% first-year allowance.

5. No van benefit charge

a worm's eye view of a woman charging an electric vehicle
Businesses using electric vehicles benefit from a host of grants and tax incentives.

This applies to drivers of zero emission vans.

6. No fuel benefit charge and no benefit in kind liability

This is for electricity provided by an employer to charge employees’ own electric vehicles.

7. Advisory fuel rate

Drivers of fully electric company cars can claim 9 pence per mile for business use. This is usually updated quarterly.

8. Clean air charges

You won’t have to pay any charge if you’re travelling through a clean air or ultra low emission zone. Drivers who enter low emission zones using non-compliant vehicles will face a penalty charge of £60.

9. Lower servicing and maintenance costs

Electric vehicles are significantly cheaper to service than petrol, hybrid or diesel models, according to bookings data published by Book My Garage last February.

On average, electric vehicle servicing costs £103. That’s lower than hybrid vehicles (£159), petrol engine cars (£151) and diesel cars (£163).

The overall average maintenance bills for electric vehicles cost up to 43% less compared to cars using other types of fuel.

10. Higher residual value

Electric vehicles currently have a higher residual value than petrol and diesel cars. Residual value is how much a vehicle will be worth when the lease term for it is over.

11. Used electric vehicle loan for business

If you’re a business owner who wants to switch to an electric vehicle, Energy Saving Trust can offer you an interest-free loan to purchase used electric cars in Scotland. You can also opt to buy a hydrogen vehicle from an acceptable dealership.

Depending on how your business is registered, you can borrow as much as £90,000 and repay the loan over five years.

Are you eligible? Find out here. But you should act soon as applications close on November 30 2023.

12. Business chargepoint funding

Transport Scotland, through Energy Saving Trust, can help you install electric vehicle charging infrastructure on your business premises. They can cover up to 75% of the cost to buy and set up a chargepoint at your business address.

Learn how you can apply for your organisation here.

How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’

More from Business & Environment

Two women talking to each other while their electric car charges at a charging station in a car park
Is the property you manage ready for net zero?
Saf is produced from sustainable sources such as agricultural waste and used cooking oil (Steve Parsons/PA)
British Airways’ green fuel project wins Government backing
Severn Trent was the biggest beneficiary of a recent Ofwat review (Rui Vieira/PA)
Shareholders to see if Severn Trent will turn on the investment taps
NMC Health entered administration in 2020 (NMC Health/PA)
Collapsed NMC Health misled markets over £3.2bn of debt, says watchdog
Music lovers are being warned by a major bank to watch out for scammers circling as Glastonbury Festival tickets become available (Ben Birchall/PA)
Music lovers hoping to attend Glastonbury warned to watch out for scammers
Alstom has announced plans to make hundreds of staff redundant (Alamy/PA)
Alstom job cuts not connected to HS2 decision, says PM
Marston’s has appointed Justin Platt to be its next boss (Marston’s/PA)
Pub giant Marston’s hires Merlin executive to be next boss
Driving test waiting times have increased (James Manning/PA)
DVSA ‘disappointed’ as workers balloted for strike action
Some 26% of people earning a six-figure salary say they are living pay cheque to pay cheque, RBC Brewin Dolphin said (Anthony Devlin/PA)
26% of people earning £100,000-plus ‘living month-to-month amid costs squeeze’
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will receive the final OBR forecast later (Toby Melville/PA)
Hunt to receive key OBR forecast as Tories eye inheritance tax cuts