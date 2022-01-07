Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee staff hailed as profits rise despite ‘Brexit bureaucracy’ hit to exports

By Rob McLaren
January 7 2022, 7.13am Updated: January 7 2022, 2.18pm
ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris.
ATL Turbine Services chief executive Dale Harris.

Covid added to costs and Brexit impacted exports. Like many engineering firms it was a tricky year for Dundee’s ATL Turbine Services.

But despite these challenges, the turbine repair company managed to increase its revenue and sales.

Newly filed accounts show sales of £7.4 million for the year ending June 30 2021, a rise of £165,000 on 2020. Pre-tax profits for the year were £1.3m, compared to £1.1m in 2020.

Chief executive Dale Harris praised staff for the performance.

He said: “ATL has had its challenges last year but our team has responded superbly to these.

Dale Harris
Dale Harris said Brexit had led to exports reducing for the Dundee company.

“Brexit and coronavirus related issues continue to add significant cost to the business.

“But we have been able to maximise efficiencies and raise profitability back to pre-pandemic levels.”

ATL works across the defence aviation, civil aviation, industrial and marine sectors.

Dundee firm feels Brexit impact on exports

Export business fell slightly in the year from a third of turnover in 2019/20 to 28% in 20/21.

This impact Mr Harris puts squarely down to Brexit.

He said: “Exports were undoubtedly impacted by customers having to get to grips with new legislation and ways of working.

“That led to them reining back on their usual volumes.

“We are seeing these beginning to rebound now.

“But less efficient home working, the ongoing impact of Covid self-isolation in our overseas customers and added Brexit bureaucracy makes processes take much longer than usual.”

£6.5m contracts

ATL plans to enter new markets being backed up with continued investment in equipment and training for its 82 staff.

Meanwhile ATL has secured contract extensions worth up to £6.5m with two major customers.

Mr Harris said: “One is a five-year extension that takes us through to December 2026 and the other is a two-year extension to December 2023.

Ronnie Scrivener, an aero inspector looking at the quality of a gem casing.
Ronnie Scrivener, an aero inspector looking at the quality of a gem casing.

“Together, these contracts are worth up to £6.5m and will help provide ongoing growth and job security. It’s another testament to the great work done by our whole team.”

ATL is a one stop shop turbine component repair facility, dealing in both aero and light industrial turbines.

The company’s history in Dundee dates back to the early 1980s.

