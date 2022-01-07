Dundee staff hailed as profits rise despite ‘Brexit bureaucracy’ hit to exports

An error occurred. Please try again.

Covid added to costs and Brexit impacted exports. Like many engineering firms it was a tricky year for Dundee’s ATL Turbine Services.

But despite these challenges, the turbine repair company managed to increase its revenue and sales.

Newly filed accounts show sales of £7.4 million for the year ending June 30 2021, a rise of £165,000 on 2020. Pre-tax profits for the year were £1.3m, compared to £1.1m in 2020.

Chief executive Dale Harris praised staff for the performance.

He said: “ATL has had its challenges last year but our team has responded superbly to these.

“Brexit and coronavirus related issues continue to add significant cost to the business.

“But we have been able to maximise efficiencies and raise profitability back to pre-pandemic levels.”

ATL works across the defence aviation, civil aviation, industrial and marine sectors.

Dundee firm feels Brexit impact on exports

Export business fell slightly in the year from a third of turnover in 2019/20 to 28% in 20/21.

This impact Mr Harris puts squarely down to Brexit.

He said: “Exports were undoubtedly impacted by customers having to get to grips with new legislation and ways of working.

“That led to them reining back on their usual volumes.

“We are seeing these beginning to rebound now.

“But less efficient home working, the ongoing impact of Covid self-isolation in our overseas customers and added Brexit bureaucracy makes processes take much longer than usual.”

£6.5m contracts

ATL plans to enter new markets being backed up with continued investment in equipment and training for its 82 staff.

Meanwhile ATL has secured contract extensions worth up to £6.5m with two major customers.

Mr Harris said: “One is a five-year extension that takes us through to December 2026 and the other is a two-year extension to December 2023.

“Together, these contracts are worth up to £6.5m and will help provide ongoing growth and job security. It’s another testament to the great work done by our whole team.”

ATL is a one stop shop turbine component repair facility, dealing in both aero and light industrial turbines.

The company’s history in Dundee dates back to the early 1980s.