Coupar Angus hotel to invest £80k in new outdoor seating area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Coupar Angus hotel to invest £80k in new outdoor seating area

By Mariam Okhai
February 23 2022, 5.00pm
Red House Hotel new outdoor seating area.
Red House Hotel new outdoor seating area.

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to their outdoor gazebo which they launched in June 2020, the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus will soon add a new all glass outdoor seating area to its offering.

Investing £80K into building the new addition, the family-run business, which is in its 41st year, will be able to welcome an additional 40 customers to its premises.

The plans outline the build of the 11 x 29.5ft outdoor dining space which will be used to offer additional drinks and meals outside.

From left: Sarah Cooper, (manager), Norman Bannerman (owner's father), Alan Bannerman (owner), Nigel Liston (head chef) and Carol-Anne Key (long serving staff member).
From left: Sarah Cooper, (manager), Norman Bannerman (owner’s father), Alan Bannerman (owner), Nigel Liston (head chef) and Carol-Anne Key (long-serving staff member).

The idea for the extension came after owner Alan Bannerman, 59, noticed that despite weather conditions customers were happy to sit in their gazebo that had been set up for use during the pandemic.

Designed by Stewart Irving, a Coupar Angus-based architect, and supplied by Love Awnings in Prestwick, the structure is due to be complete by early April.

Heated gazebo inspires new outdoor area

Speaking with owner Alan, he said: “As the first lockdown eased, we realised that eating and drinking outdoors was something that many of our customers were keen to do.

“We decided to erect a heated gazebo type structure in the car park right in from of the main entrance for most of last year, and were surprised with quite how popular it was.

Red House Hotel new outdoor seating area.
An image depicting the new outdoor seating area.

“Even when restrictions eased further, many customers were continuing to use it rather than eat and drink indoors.”

Posting their 3D renders on Facebook, Alan and the team at The Red House Hotel have seen an excellent response already to their future plans.

Glass roof and sides all remote controlled

With a fully retractable roof with LED lighting, as well as three guillotine glass sides which can come down all the way to table height, these features are all remote controlled and can be adjusted for the customers’ convenience.

Alan explained: “We were very fortunate to have a good amount of flat space in front of the entrance which was our car park.

3D render of Red House Hotel new outdoor seating area.
A 3D render of inside new seating area.

“Making the structure permanent still gives us plenty of car parking, but with this design and its retractable roof, it’s aesthetically pleasing and will enhance our overall offering.

“We’re really pleased with how it’s going to look and can’t wait to see it finished and in use. Stewart Irving has done a great job with the design and our thanks go to them.”

More from food and drink…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]