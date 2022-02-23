Coupar Angus hotel to invest £80k in new outdoor seating area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Following the overwhelmingly positive response to their outdoor gazebo which they launched in June 2020, the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus will soon add a new all glass outdoor seating area to its offering.

Investing £80K into building the new addition, the family-run business, which is in its 41st year, will be able to welcome an additional 40 customers to its premises.

The plans outline the build of the 11 x 29.5ft outdoor dining space which will be used to offer additional drinks and meals outside.

The idea for the extension came after owner Alan Bannerman, 59, noticed that despite weather conditions customers were happy to sit in their gazebo that had been set up for use during the pandemic.

Designed by Stewart Irving, a Coupar Angus-based architect, and supplied by Love Awnings in Prestwick, the structure is due to be complete by early April.

Heated gazebo inspires new outdoor area

Speaking with owner Alan, he said: “As the first lockdown eased, we realised that eating and drinking outdoors was something that many of our customers were keen to do.

“We decided to erect a heated gazebo type structure in the car park right in from of the main entrance for most of last year, and were surprised with quite how popular it was.

“Even when restrictions eased further, many customers were continuing to use it rather than eat and drink indoors.”

Posting their 3D renders on Facebook, Alan and the team at The Red House Hotel have seen an excellent response already to their future plans.

Glass roof and sides all remote controlled

With a fully retractable roof with LED lighting, as well as three guillotine glass sides which can come down all the way to table height, these features are all remote controlled and can be adjusted for the customers’ convenience.

Alan explained: “We were very fortunate to have a good amount of flat space in front of the entrance which was our car park.

“Making the structure permanent still gives us plenty of car parking, but with this design and its retractable roof, it’s aesthetically pleasing and will enhance our overall offering.

“We’re really pleased with how it’s going to look and can’t wait to see it finished and in use. Stewart Irving has done a great job with the design and our thanks go to them.”

