Midweek meal: Be kind to your wallet and waistline with this Mexican-style loaded wedges with halloumi

Ordering takeaways can be an indulgent treat or a frazzled parent’s family dinner.

But when money is tight or you’re trying to be healthy, making something delicious at home can be a great alternative to help you save both your wallet and your waistline, without compromising on flavour.

Professional food blogger and best-selling author Pip Payne (The Slimming Foodie) has collaborated with ilumoni to serve up this delicious recipe using store cupboard ingredients and some key fresh items which is ideal for a tasty midweek meal that the family will love.

Mexican-style loaded wedges with halloumi (vegetarian)

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

1.2 kg Maris piper potatoes, cut into wedges

Low calorie cooking spray

2 onions, halved, then thinly sliced

3 sweet peppers (red, yellow and orange), deseeded and cut into strips

300g closed-cup mushrooms, sliced

200g cherry tomatoes, halved

400g can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

225g halloumi, diced into cubes

120g cheddar cheese, grated

3 tbsp pickled jalapeños

2 spring onions, finely sliced

Small handful fresh coriander

1 lime, cut into quarters

Salt and pepper

For the spice mix:

2 tbsp smoked paprika

1 tbsp onion granules

1 tbsp garlic granules

1 tbsp oregano

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 220C/200 Fan/425F/Gas Mark 7 Put the potato wedges onto a large baking tray, spray generously with low calorie cooking spray, and season with salt and pepper. Into another deep baking tray, add the onions, peppers, mushrooms and cherry tomatoes. Mix up the spice mix in a small bowl, and sprinkle all over the chopped up vegetables. Mix together very thoroughly and then spray generously with low calorie cooking spray. Place the potato wedges onto the top shelf of the oven, and the tray of spiced vegetables onto the middle shelf. Bake for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, remove both trays from the oven, shuffle the potato wedges around the tray to allow them to brown more evenly. Add the drained pinto beans to the vegetables, mix together, and then scatter the halloumi cubes on top. Put the potato wedges and the tray of vegetables with halloumi back into the oven for 10 minutes. Serve on a large platter, or in individual bowls. Put the potato wedges on the bottom, spoon over the vegetables and halloumi, scatter over the grated cheddar (you can grill this to melt and brown it a little if you wish), then scatter over the jalapeños, spring onions and coriander. Finally, garnish with the lime wedges and serve.

