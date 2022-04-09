Perth bridal store joins forces with Ukrainian designer to raise money for humanitarian fund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth bridal store will sell dresses from a Ukrainian designer to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Azura Couture on South St Johns Place will be the only bridal shop in Scotland to stock dresses from Ukrainian designer Elena Morar.

Owner Tanith Johnston had donated both personal items and baby clothes, but wanted to do more to help in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Her husband suggested using the business to fundraise.

While scouting for new designers for the shop, Tanith came across the Western Ukrainian designer’s dresses.

Profits donated to Ukraine

Many bridal designers the shop owner discovered are currently making military outfits and equipment.

However, Elena Morar – located near the city of Chernivtsi – remains open for business.

Tanith says: “I fell in love with her designs for the shop.

“I told her I would love to have her designs in store and tie it together with a fundraiser.

“It means we can help a Ukrainian business and set aside some of the profit from us and send it back to help in this horrible time.

“Having exclusivity in Scotland is also a massive plus for us.

“My family got on board and they were really supportive. It just felt like a really good idea.”

For every Elena Morar dress sold, Tanith will set aside between 10% and 20% of the profits and send it to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Azura Couture also sells bridesmaids, flower girl and prom dresses.

The fundraiser is open for other customers if they would like to donate directly.

Ukrainian designer ‘very motivated’

Tanith is now awaiting her first shipment of dresses from Ukraine, due to arrive this month.

With a busy time ahead for the bridal industry, she regularly keeps in touch with the Ukrainian designer.

“She is very calm and collected. And she’s very motivated to keep her business going,” says Tanith.

“Bizarrely as it sounds, she is fine. She’s put steps in place and she’s safe.

“Her and her team are still working away while doing as much as they can to help as well.”

The Azura Couture owner and Ukrainian designer both have insurances and guarantees in place to avoid brides not getting their dress in time.

