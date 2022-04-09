Perth bridal store joins forces with Ukrainian designer to raise money for humanitarian fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth bridal store joins forces with Ukrainian designer to raise money for humanitarian fund

By Maria Gran
April 9 2022, 5.59am
Tanith Johnston, owner of Azura Couture.
Tanith Johnston, owner of Azura Couture.

A Perth bridal store will sell dresses from a Ukrainian designer to raise money for the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Azura Couture on South St Johns Place will be the only bridal shop in Scotland to stock dresses from Ukrainian designer Elena Morar.

Owner Tanith Johnston had donated both personal items and baby clothes, but wanted to do more to help in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Her husband suggested using the business to fundraise.

While scouting for new designers for the shop, Tanith came across the Western Ukrainian designer’s dresses.

Profits donated to Ukraine

Many bridal designers the shop owner discovered are currently making military outfits and equipment.

However, Elena Morar – located near the city of Chernivtsi – remains open for business.

Tanith says: “I fell in love with her designs for the shop.

“I told her I would love to have her designs in store and tie it together with a fundraiser.

Tanith Johnston in the shop front window fixing a floral wedding dress.
Tanith opened Azura Couture in September 2021.

“It means we can help a Ukrainian business and set aside some of the profit from us and send it back to help in this horrible time.

“Having exclusivity in Scotland is also a massive plus for us.

“My family got on board and they were really supportive. It just felt like a really good idea.”

For every Elena Morar dress sold, Tanith will set aside between 10% and 20% of the profits and send it to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

A sign that says Azura Couture leading into the bridal shop.
Azura Couture was named after Tanith’s daughter.

Azura Couture also sells bridesmaids, flower girl and prom dresses.

The fundraiser is open for other customers if they would like to donate directly.

Ukrainian designer ‘very motivated’

Tanith is now awaiting her first shipment of dresses from Ukraine, due to arrive this month.

With a busy time ahead for the bridal industry, she regularly keeps in touch with the Ukrainian designer.

A rack of wedding dresses inside Azura Couture.
While Tanith waits for the Ukrainian designer dresses to arrive in the shop, they can still be ordered through her shop.

“She is very calm and collected. And she’s very motivated to keep her business going,” says Tanith.

“Bizarrely as it sounds, she is fine. She’s put steps in place and she’s safe.

“Her and her team are still working away while doing as much as they can to help as well.”

The Azura Couture owner and Ukrainian designer both have insurances and guarantees in place to avoid brides not getting their dress in time.

Meet the Tayside and Fife youngsters doing their bit to help children of Ukraine.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]