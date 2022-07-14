Tayside construction boss claims some suppliers’ price rises are ‘opportunistic’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside construction boss claims some suppliers’ price rises are ‘opportunistic’

By Gavin Harper
July 14 2022, 5.55am Updated: July 14 2022, 5.00pm
Kilmac's founding directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.
Kilmac's founding directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.

The boss of a Tayside construction firm has accused some suppliers of “opportunism” as his costs rise.

Athole McDonald is one of the founding directors of Tayside civil engineering firm Kilmac.

He said the firm has been hit by spiralling material costs, while volatile fuel prices continue to have an impact.

It has seen the firm have to soak-up the rising material prices on some projects.

Mr McDonald said: “We find we are spending a lot of time repricing jobs which have been coming in 10% over budget.

“On a £70 million project you’re not talking about changing the slab type – you’re taking a level off the building.”

He said material prices this year have risen by about 25%, compared to a normal rise of 2 to 3%.

“To be caught amongst massive increases – some at 25% – has given us headaches. There were a couple of significant hits. We just had to soak them up.”

Kilmac founding director Athole McDonald
Kilmac founding director Athole McDonald said rising construction costs are "astronomical".

The Kilmac co-founder said rising costs feels like “complete opportunism” from companies.

“There is an annoyance from us, and probably the rest of the world, that there is complete opportunism from manufacturers,” he said.

“I believe there is often no reason for hefty increases in fuel, electricity and oil.”

Impact of rising construction costs

Kilmac has expanded operations towards Aberdeen and Edinburgh in recent years, but remain Tayside-based with with its head office at Dundee Technology Park.

The company is involved in the transformation of Broughty Ferry flood defences as well as the upgrades to Perth City Hall and North Muirton Primary School.

It opened an office near Livingston after multi-million-pound contract wins.

Mr McDonald, who set up Kilmac nearly two decades ago alongside Richard Kilcullen, outlined the impact inflation is having on his business.

He added: “The volatility in material prices means we can’t get onto sites and projects are constantly over budget.

Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen
Kilmac directors Athole McDonald and Richard Kilcullen.

“They’re looking for savings, projects are getting redesigned. You are going round in circles.

“The biggest headache for us has been fuel. The increases are astronomical and these just move through the manufacturers as well.

“I really hope these increases stop, and quickly, because clients are beginning to wonder where they’ll get the money from.”

Kilmac reports turnover up £5.7m

It comes as the firm reports a £5.7m increase in turnover for the year to September 2021.

Its sales jumped from £13.2m in 2020 to £18.9m for the reporting period.

Pre-tax profits also rose to £1.5m, up from £737,000 the year before.

Mr McDonald said the firm, which moved to an employee ownership model earlier this year, managed to keep working through the pandemic.

He also praised staff for their hard work.

He said: “It was a good year for us. Our clients were quite busy so we were busy too.

Kilmac takes on projects in Tayside, Fife and beyond but has been hit by rising construction costs.

“A lot of the work we do was classed as essential works so at the start of the pandemic we were only shut for a few weeks.

“The projects we were on went relatively smoothly.

“It has been a far harder road this year.”

