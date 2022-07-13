Deal struck to save historic Fleming Butchers of Arbroath from closure By Rob McLaren July 13 2022, 3.17pm Updated: July 13 2022, 3.41pm 1 Fleming Butchers in West Port, Arbroath. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘It’s sad to say goodbye’: Arbroath cafe Bearpig to close Legendary Arbroath butchers Fleming to close after almost 100 years EXCLUSIVE: Staff shock at sudden closure of Fife butchers Minick Former customer who saved Fife business from closure plans expansion