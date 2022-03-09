Bill Fleming: Famous Arbroath steak and gravy pie butcher dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bill Fleming: Famous Arbroath steak and gravy pie butcher dies

By Lindsay Bruce
March 9 2022, 11.45am Updated: March 9 2022, 1.23pm
Bill Fleming, left, with his father Charles.
Bill Fleming, left, with his father Charles.

Bill Fleming – from the family of butchers behind Arbroath’s famous steak and gravy pie – has died aged 92.

In his heyday Bill and his brothers employed more than 40 people in the town and Fleming’s pies were supplied to supermarkets across the country.

Bill Fleming’s family of butchers

Born on July 3 1929, William ‘Bill’ Fleming was one of seven children for Charles and Lillian Fleming.

The Arbroath couple had three boys and four girls, and in 1925 opened their first butcher shop.

Bill had always worked with his dad but on returning from national service he took on a more prominent role.

At a weekend dance he met Alice Stark from Dundee. They married and went on to have two children: Lorraine, who is now deceased, in 1953, and Gregory in 1955.

Taken in 1985, Bill Fleming and members of staff outside the firm’s bakery in Arbroath.

The original butcher’s shop was on Millgate Loan which then moved to Westport when the local authority purchased the land for flats.

The family then opened a second shop in Ponderlaw and in later years Bill and his brother looked after both stores.

Famous steak and gravy pie

And it was within the Ponderlaw store, run by Charles Fleming, that the now famous steak and gravy pie was born.

“I’m not sure where the idea came from but my uncle invented it and it just snowballed from there,” says Bill’s son Gregory.

Charles Fleming, Bill’s brother who came up with the now famous steak and gravy pie.

As a result of the pie’s success Bill had a large bakery built at the back of the Westport shop.

They began supplying now defunct supermarket William Low and that contract was taken over by Tesco when it purchased Low’s.

At the peak Bill employed more than 40 full time staff.

Hard work

Retiring fully at 65, Bill completely stepped back from the business when the time came.

The family, who started life in Arbroath’s prefabricated homes, moved to Viewfield Road in Arbroath in the ’60s, and Bill remained there for the rest of his life.

Sadly, Alice passed away at the turn of the millennium but in his later years Bill found plenty to keep himself busy.

Bill Fleming butcher's fleet of vehicles pictured.
Fleming Butcher fleet of vehicles.

An avid antiques collector, he had an extensive collection of art work by local artists,  as well as a vast porcelain collection.

He always loved his car. For many years Bill had enjoyed owning and driving a Jaguar.

Family man

Bill is also survived by his both of his grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Though not really one for socialising, he was well known in Arbroath.

He passed away following a relatively short illness.

Gregory said: “Growing up, my dad worked long hours. There wasn’t much time off in those days and so I have a treasured memory of a rare family holiday, in Oban.

Bill Fleming.

“My dad was a master craftsman, someone who took enormous pride in his work and who believed in training young people.”

The Fleming family sold the butchery business six years ago, but memories of Bill and the steak and gravy pies live on.

You can read the family’s note of thanks here.

