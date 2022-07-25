‘It’s been an pleasure’: Carnoustie shop shuts after nearly a decade in town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘It’s been an pleasure’: Carnoustie shop shuts after nearly a decade in town

By Gavin Harper
July 25 2022, 12.09pm Updated: July 25 2022, 2.08pm
ittle Feet shoe shop, Carnoustie, has closed.

An Angus businesswoman has shut the doors of her shoe shop for the final time after nearly a decade in Carnoustie.

Little Feet shoe shop provided a range of children’s shoes and was run by Elaine McLauchlan.

The business closed its doors last week with Elaine citing a “change in career direction” for shutting the High Street shop.

Emotions after closing Carnoustie shop

After its final day’s trading on Thursday, Elaine thanked all her customers in a post on social media.

“Tonight I closed the doors of Little Feet one last time with very mixed emotions,” she wrote.

“When I think back over the last seven years I remember all the first pairs of shoes that we have fitted for all your little ones.

“We feel privileged that you trusted us with their feet and have loved watching them grow.

“We have delighted in their excitement at coming in for new shoes and seeing them walk out in their new treads.

The shoe shop on Carnoustie High Street.

“Thank you for trusting Little Feet with your little ones’ feet.

“My mum Linda, Jodie and I have loved meeting every single one of you.

“We wish you all the best for you and your growing families futures.”

Customers were disappointed to hear the shop was closing but passed on their best wishes.

One wrote: “Well done on all that you achieved.

“You will be missed on the high street and all the best for your next chapter.”

Another added: “Such a great shop, friendly and helpful service, you’ll be missed.

“Wishing you all the very best.”

‘A pleasure and a privilege’

Others shared stories of taking their children for shoes in the Carnoustie store.

Ms McLaughlan declined to speak to The Courier, but said on social media that running the shop had been “a blast”.

“I’ve loved building a customer base founded on good service, and value for money and choice.

The Facebook post announcing the shop’s closure.

“I’ve seen kids try on their first shoes, and watched them go out with their school shoes, party shoes and holiday shoes.

“We’ve run podiatry clinics, prize draws, and the local Gala Can-You-Spot-It window competitions.

“It’s been a pleasure and a privilege.”

