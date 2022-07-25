‘It’s been an pleasure’: Carnoustie shop shuts after nearly a decade in town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Angus businesswoman has shut the doors of her shoe shop for the final time after nearly a decade in Carnoustie.

Little Feet shoe shop provided a range of children’s shoes and was run by Elaine McLauchlan.

The business closed its doors last week with Elaine citing a “change in career direction” for shutting the High Street shop.

Emotions after closing Carnoustie shop

After its final day’s trading on Thursday, Elaine thanked all her customers in a post on social media.

“Tonight I closed the doors of Little Feet one last time with very mixed emotions,” she wrote.

“When I think back over the last seven years I remember all the first pairs of shoes that we have fitted for all your little ones.

“We feel privileged that you trusted us with their feet and have loved watching them grow.

“We have delighted in their excitement at coming in for new shoes and seeing them walk out in their new treads.

“Thank you for trusting Little Feet with your little ones’ feet.

“My mum Linda, Jodie and I have loved meeting every single one of you.

“We wish you all the best for you and your growing families futures.”

Customers were disappointed to hear the shop was closing but passed on their best wishes.

One wrote: “Well done on all that you achieved.

“You will be missed on the high street and all the best for your next chapter.”

Another added: “Such a great shop, friendly and helpful service, you’ll be missed.

“Wishing you all the very best.”

‘A pleasure and a privilege’

Others shared stories of taking their children for shoes in the Carnoustie store.

Ms McLaughlan declined to speak to The Courier, but said on social media that running the shop had been “a blast”.

“I’ve loved building a customer base founded on good service, and value for money and choice.

“I’ve seen kids try on their first shoes, and watched them go out with their school shoes, party shoes and holiday shoes.

“We’ve run podiatry clinics, prize draws, and the local Gala Can-You-Spot-It window competitions.

“It’s been a pleasure and a privilege.”