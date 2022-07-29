Fife bar named Scotland’s Pub of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife bar named Scotland’s Pub of the Year

By Rob McLaren
July 29 2022, 12.32pm Updated: July 29 2022, 4.57pm
Andrew Black in The Commercial Inn, Dunfermline, which has won the CAMRA Pub of the Year Scotland 2022.
A Fife pub specialising in cask ale has beaten hundreds of establishments to be named CAMRA Pub of the Year Scotland 2022.

Andrew Black, publican of Commercial Inn in Dunfermline’s Douglas Street, says the award is down to his staff and customers.

Judges operating in secret from CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) scored the Fife pub across six categories.

It ranked highly across the criteria of beer, variety, quality, staff knowledge, service and general ambiance.

Andrew has worked in the pub for 22 years and been manager for the since 2009.

So what’s the secret to the pub’s success?

Andrew toasting the pub’s success.

He said: “We are a very traditional cask ale pub. A community pub even though we’re in the city centre. We have lots of regulars who know each other.

“We focus on cask ale with six hand pulls. Our focus is on quality and variety of real beer and keeping that alive.”

‘It’s the community’s pub’

Andrew became the publican in 2019 and a £100,000 investment into the premises was made in January 2020.

As well as a complete refurbishment of the bar and toilets, the cellar facilities were also upgraded.

He said there is growing interest in cask ale among the younger generation.

He adds: “More interest in craft beer has led people to cask ale – beers with real flavour. We used to have a permanent four cask ale.

The Commerial Inn in Dunfermline city centre.

“We have a classic 80 shilling, Inveralmond’s Ossian and four guest ales.

“Being named CAMRA’s Pub of the Year Scotland is an incredible achievement.

“I want to thank the staff and also our customers. They make the pub what it is.

“It’s not my pub, it’s the community’s pub.”

CAMRA pub of the year contest

CAMRA’s Pub of the Year competition dates back to 1988 and helps to showcase pubs around the UK that are worth seeking out and visiting.

Elaine Kennedy, from owner Admiral Taverns, said: “The Commercial Inn is the social hub of the community, constantly hosting charity fundraising events.

“Andrew has truly created an authentic local pub and has a real passion for the surrounding community.”

