Fife bar named Scotland’s Pub of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife pub specialising in cask ale has beaten hundreds of establishments to be named CAMRA Pub of the Year Scotland 2022.

Andrew Black, publican of Commercial Inn in Dunfermline’s Douglas Street, says the award is down to his staff and customers.

Judges operating in secret from CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) scored the Fife pub across six categories.

It ranked highly across the criteria of beer, variety, quality, staff knowledge, service and general ambiance.

Andrew has worked in the pub for 22 years and been manager for the since 2009.

So what’s the secret to the pub’s success?

He said: “We are a very traditional cask ale pub. A community pub even though we’re in the city centre. We have lots of regulars who know each other.

“We focus on cask ale with six hand pulls. Our focus is on quality and variety of real beer and keeping that alive.”

‘It’s the community’s pub’

Andrew became the publican in 2019 and a £100,000 investment into the premises was made in January 2020.

As well as a complete refurbishment of the bar and toilets, the cellar facilities were also upgraded.

He said there is growing interest in cask ale among the younger generation.

He adds: “More interest in craft beer has led people to cask ale – beers with real flavour. We used to have a permanent four cask ale.

“We have a classic 80 shilling, Inveralmond’s Ossian and four guest ales.

“Being named CAMRA’s Pub of the Year Scotland is an incredible achievement.

“I want to thank the staff and also our customers. They make the pub what it is.

“It’s not my pub, it’s the community’s pub.”

CAMRA pub of the year contest

CAMRA’s Pub of the Year competition dates back to 1988 and helps to showcase pubs around the UK that are worth seeking out and visiting.

Elaine Kennedy, from owner Admiral Taverns, said: “The Commercial Inn is the social hub of the community, constantly hosting charity fundraising events.

“Andrew has truly created an authentic local pub and has a real passion for the surrounding community.”