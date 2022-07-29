Delays on Tay Road Bridge after six-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Long queues built up on the Tay Road Bridge heading into Dundee after a crash involving six vehicles on Friday.

The incident was reported on the northbound carriageway just before 12.30pm.

Several emergency service vehicles were called to the scene, with drivers heading from the Fife side into Dundee warned to expect delays.

One onlooker said: “The traffic has really built up quickly. The queue is all the way back to the Fife side of the bridge.

“I could see lots of blue flashing lights and you could hear several sirens from Dundee city centre.”

Bus services were also affected by the collision.

The collision was cleared just before 2pm.

Accident Clear – The Northbound has fully reopened. Thank you for your patience and understanding while we dealt with the accident. — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) July 29, 2022

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a six vehicle crash on the Tay Road Bridge northbound at around 12.20pm on Friday.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

The force has yet to confirm whether anyone has been injured.