Starbucks Blairgowrie: Free food and £31k salary on offer for new role

By Stephen Eighteen
July 29 2022, 1.03pm Updated: July 29 2022, 1.54pm
Work is under-way on a Starbucks drive-thru in Blairgowrie.
Building work and a recruitment drive have begun on the Starbucks drive-thru in Blairgowrie.

Workers are constructing the new store on the Westpark Retail Park now the Home Bargains has been opened next door.

Staff recruitment has also been launched, with roles for a store manager and shift manager advertised.

Bonus and discounts for staff

The Starbucks store manager role offers an annual salary of £31,000, bonuses and ‘discounted or free food’.

The job advert adds that the selected candidate must ‘know the key drivers of overall customer satisfaction measures and basic actions to improve’.

The firm is also advertising for a shift manager on £11.60 per hour. Perks include discounted or free food and employee discounts.

A Starbucks spokesperson was unable to estimate when the new drive-thru would welcome customers.

‘The new store looks excellent’

Home Bargains opened on Saturday, July 23, “a fantastic weekend” according to new store manager Michael Welsh.

Staff at the opening of Home Bargains in Blairgowrie.
Staff at the opening of Home Bargains in Blairgowrie.

He added: “The team worked incredibly hard to get everything ready and the new store looks excellent.

“We welcomed loyal existing customers, plus lots of new faces.  We look forward to becoming part of this strong community.”

Second in four months

Home Bargains is the second retailer to open on the retail park in four months, after Lidl‘s unveiling in March.

In October 2021 local councillors, including the then Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle, attended the site to “break ground” at Perth Road as construction got underway.

He was joined on a tour of the site by community council chair Scott MacGregor plus Blairgowrie and the Glens councillors, Tom McEwan and Bob Brawn.

The £7 million development was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

