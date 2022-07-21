More than 50 jobs created as Home Bargains gets ready to open in Blairgowrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 50 jobs created as Home Bargains gets ready to open in Blairgowrie

By Stephen Eighteen
July 21 2022, 5.50am Updated: July 21 2022, 10.01am
The new Home Bargains store in Blairgowrie.
The new Home Bargains store in Blairgowrie.

More than 50 jobs are being created as Home Bargains gets ready to open its new store in Blairgowrie.

The cut-price retailer is opening in the new Westfield Retail Park in Perth Road on Saturday, July 23.

It will be located next to Lidl, which opened in February this year.

A total of 55 staff will be employed at the shop. Three of those are existing managers transferring from another local store, meaning 52 new posts will be created.

Store will have bakery

Michael Welsh is the store manager. He has been with Home Bargains for almost 12 months as a deputy manager of the Kingsway East branch, having previously spent 12 years as a manager for McDonald’s.

How the Home Bargains in Blairgowrie looked in April 2022.
How the new store looked in April 2022.

He said: “We know it will be a fantastic addition to this town, and I am very much looking forward to the opportunity.”

The 20,893 sq ft store will contain homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, fresh and frozen food, plus an in-store bakery.

£2k donated to local charity

Home Bargains will donate £2,000 to Elder Voice, a local charity addressing loneliness, isolation and malnutrition in older people.

Catherine Koemans, treasurer of Elder Voice, said: “This will go a long way to addressing some of the inequalities and disadvantages that many older people face”.

Political backing

The neighbouring Lidl has become established after the opening of its 1,256 sqm supermarket in the Perthshire town.

There is political backing for the Westfield Retail Park development.

Last October local councillors, including the then Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle, attended the site to “break ground” at Perth Road as construction of the Lidl got underway.

He was joined on a tour of the site by community council chair Scott MacGregor plus Blairgowrie and the Glens councillors, Tom McEwan and Bob Brawn.

The £7 million development was passed by Perth and Kinross councillors in January 2020.

No politicians voted against and only one objection was received but 76 people voiced their objections to the overall masterplan.

