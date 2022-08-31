How a pregnant Perth spray tan expert beat lockdown beauty business slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How a pregnant Perth spray tan expert beat lockdown beauty business slump

By Maria Gran
August 31 2022, 3.38pm Updated: September 1 2022, 9.01am
Emma holding a spray tan bottle with Holiday Haze spray tan.
Emma Urquhart, owner of Diamond Beauty Zone and Holiday Haze Tanning Company.

Having to close her salon over lockdown, then finding out she was pregnant, led Perth beauty therapist Emma Urquhart to create her own product range.

After finding out she couldn’t follow her dream of studying meteorology due to missing out on physics, the then 18-year-old went to college instead.

One of the first lessons on the beauty therapy course was on spray tans, and Emma was “obsessed”.

She popped up a spray tan tent in her bedroom to test her skills on all her friends.

“At that point, there were these really pungent, overpowering, ridiculously dark orange tans,” the 28-year-old reminisces.

Emma, a woman with long brown hair and a stripy shirt standing in her beauty salon.
Emma now runs Diamond Beauty Zone on Perth Road, Dundee where she offers lash and tanning appointments.

“All my friends would be parading in and out of the house, much to my parents’ disgust at the mess I was making.

“But that’s when I realised I absolutely love doing this.”

Maternity leave and lockdown lead to business idea

For seven years, Emma has specialised in tanning and lash treatments at her Dundee salon Diamond Beauty Zone.

But when lockdown hit she realised she could only make money by physically being in her Perth Road salon.

Emma with fake lashes taped on her hand preparing for a lash treatment.
While Emma offers spray tans and lash enhancements, the salon also offers hair and skin treatments.

The beauty therapist thought she needed another income stream, so when the country again locked down and she found out she was pregnant, she had to take the plunge.

“It was mass hysteria right across the industry. It was really scary,” she says.

“Being thrown into another lockdown and discovering I was expecting a baby, I knew it would be harder to work the 50-hour weeks I had for years.

“It was the final push and I got the ball rolling on a product line.”

Despite having 10 years of experience in tanning, Emma had never found a tan she loved. So she set out to create one herself.

Bottles of Holiday Haze self-tan on a shelf
Emma set out to create a tan she loved, and ended up with Holiday Haze.

While on maternity leave she read clinical trials, researched ingredients and did a lot of paperwork.

“My house was full to the brim of tan, bottles, packaging and samples,” Emma says.

“Then followed testing and trying these on my clients to get the perfect formula.”

Holiday Haze tans growing popular

This summer Emma finally had her very own Holiday Haze self-tan products in her hands.

Emma standing behind a massage table in the Diamond Beauty Zone salon
Emma hopes to encourage people to step away from potentially harmful sunbeds with her self-tans.

The beauty therapist has just started using the products in her salon and selling them online as her boy is about to turn one.

“It’s been over a year’s worth of work, but I’m so excited. My heart and soul has gone into this.

“On average I’m doing anything between 10 and 15 spray tans a week at the moment, and that’s only growing.”

The inside of Emma's Holiday Haze tanning booth which has a bath mat on the floor and space heaters.
The Holiday Haze tanning booth is a long way from Emma’s pop-up tent.

As Emma has a teaching qualification, she plans to take on staff and train them up as Holiday Haze employees.

Her long term plan is to sell the tanning solution she uses at Diamond Beauty Zone to other salons as well.

“There’s never ever a spare minute,” Emma laughs.

“But I love my job and it makes it easier when you love what you do.”

