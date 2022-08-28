Going open water swimming? Here’s how to stay out of hot water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Going open water swimming? Here’s how to stay out of hot water

By Gavin Harper
August 28 2022, 6.01am Updated: August 28 2022, 11.15am
Want to go wild swimming? Here's everyhing you need to know.
Want to go wild swimming? Here's everyhing you need to know.

Open water swimming and other water-based activities enjoyed a spike in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The benefit the sports have had on mental health and wellbeing mean the upward trend is likely to continue.

But what are the rules and how can landowners and members of the public avoid landing themselves in hot water?

We asked senior solicitor at Dundee law firm Thorntons Zoe Irving who explained more.

Public Access Rights

The public has always had a de facto ‘right to roam’ the Scottish countryside.

Zoe Irving, senior solicitor at Thorntons Law.

It was the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 and the subsequent Scottish Outdoor Access Code (the code) which clarified the legal basis and regulated the exercise of these access rights.

The code outlines the rights of access, how they should be exercised and the obligations of landowners.

Water-based access

Most people are familiar with public access rights over land and use these regularly but may not be aware that the rights also extend to most inland water.

Generally speaking, the rights can be exercised in canals, rivers, and lochs and extends to adjoining towpaths, embankments, riverbanks, and loch shores.

Pittenweem Tidal Pool.

The rights cannot be exercised where a garden meets the edge of the water or near structures such as dams or canal locks.

A variety of activities can be undertaken by the public, including wild swimming, canoeing, rafting, rowing, sailing and paddle boarding.

The public should pay attention to local byelaws to ensure the activity is not subject to a local prohibition.

Zoe said it is important to note that fishing and shooting are not included within the scope of public access rights.

The public’s responsibilities

Zoe says the right of access should be exercised responsibly.

It is, she added, important to respect the environment and rights of others.

The code specifically advises that in relation to water-based activities, the public should:

  • Be alert to the dangers of swimming in open water
  • Be mindful of other users
  • Not swim in hazardous areas, for example water intakes or spillways
    Not pollute the water or surrounding areas and remove all litter
  • Be mindful that they do not always know the depth of the water
  • Respect native wildlife
  • Consider whether the location is suitable for the chosen activity.

Landowners’ responsibilities

Landowners in Scotland must manage their land compatibly with public access rights.

Zoe says they must act responsibly and not purposefully obstruct public access.

There are rules to follow if you venture into the countryside.

When managing land, the code advises that landowners affected by water-based activities should:

  • Respect the rights of members of the public who exercise their rights responsibly
  • Consider erecting signage indicating the safest places to access water
  • Work with the local authority to identify safe areas for the public to leave vehicles whilst exercising their rights
  • Unreasonable behaviour.

Zoe says there are a number of methods to deal with unreasonable behaviour, from contacting the local authority to phoning the police.

If the public are acting unreasonably on private land, initially, the landowner should ask them to stop.

If their behaviour does not change, the landowner can ask them to leave.

Police Scotland can be contacted to assist if matters escalate.

Local authorities may also be able to assist with a longer-term solution and should be contacted if unreasonable behaviour continues or if the source is unknown.

