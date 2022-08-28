Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Classic tale of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for Carnegie Hall

By Andrew Welsh
August 28 2022, 9.00am
A retro theatrical poster shows the lawyer Utterson observing the Dr. Jekyll undergoing metamorphosis into Mr. Hyde. The play was based on Robert Lewis Stevenson's classic novella of 1886.
A retro theatrical poster shows the lawyer Utterson observing the Dr. Jekyll undergoing metamorphosis into Mr. Hyde. The play was based on Robert Lewis Stevenson's classic novella of 1886.

Versatile duo Pat Abernethy and Dave Marsden are among the hardest-working travelling players currently treading the boards.

The founders of the Isosceles Theatre Company have been performing a diverse range of original comedies, musicals and dramas all over the UK since the 1980s, having previously established a fanbase among audiences in Ireland.

Straight acting and Useful Idiots

Kevin Laffan, the creator of long-running TV soap Emmerdale, wrote two new plays for Abernethy and Marsden in the late ’90s, setting them on a path more focused on straight acting roles than the largely sketch-based performances they’d specialised in up to that point.

Dave Marsden, left, and Pat Abernethy in previous work The Man Who Left The Titanic.

A successful link-up with the self-deprecating Useful Idiots – writer Patrick Prior and actor-cum-director Jim Dunk – in the wake of the hits Odd Ball Out and The Husband’s Tale has given rise to a turbo-charging of the Isosceles mainstays’ dramatic output since the turn of the century.

Body of work

Guided by Prior’s prolific pen, Belfast-born Abernethy and Marsden, from Dublin, have taken on thought-provoking work that’s taken in such diverse subject matter as the tribulations of a rock tribute outfit in The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band Changed My Life Forever, Celtic supporters looking back on how their team overcame the might of Inter Milan to become European champions (On Our Way To Lisbon), and a study of the shipping boss who literally walked away from the most notorious peacetime sinking of all-time (The Man Who Left The Titanic).

Pat Abernethy as the troubled scientist Dr Jekyll.

Along the way they’ve also impressed with piano-led song and story evenings, as well as such self-penned offerings as a version of Mora Grey’s novel Beckett’s Last Act and Behind You, a poignant production looking at the bleak showbiz underbelly.

Arriving in Dunfermline next Friday, Prior’s take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic 1886 novella of double lives and inner demons, Strange Case Of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde, was first staged by Isosceles in 2006.

It continues to perfectly fit a powerful strain of the playwright’s output that has also seen him focus on infamous goings-on in the Victorian era via such subjects as serial killer Jack The Ripper, Edinburgh’s infamous Burke and Hare murders, a terrifying haunted house in fog-filled London and repeated foiled attempts to assassinate the monarch.

Classic gothic horror

Still among the most famous works in the history of English literature and one of the defining books of the gothic horror genre, Stevenson’s mad scientist thriller has been given dozens of theatrical reworkings since it was first adapted for the stage in Boston in 1887.

As well as being staged in many of the UK’s most venerated provincial theatres, the Dunk-directed period version has – perhaps uniquely – also been performed in schools for children with language and communication difficulties.

It’s also comparatively rare for just two actors to take on all the roles in the London-set yarn, but that’s exactly what Abernethy and Marsden do in their compact but nuanced telling – as per nearly all of their plays.

The Isosceles team’s forensic examination of man’s addiction to miscreant ways is played out on a minimalist set made up of simple tables and chairs.

Refreshingly gimmick-free, atmosphere, intimacy and imagination are this troupe’s watchwords.

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is at Carnegie Hall on September 2. Tickets from onfife.com

