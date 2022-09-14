Fife shellfish business plans expansion but outlines ‘major challenge’ ahead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife company which developed a unique shellfish transportation system plans to add to its workforce after expanding its premises.

Established by husband and wife team Errin and Keith Todd, Todd Fish Tech produces the Lobster Pod, which has been sold worldwide.

It moved into new premises at West Way in Dalgety Bay in March 2020 and has now expanded further.

Errin said: “We took one unit initially, but we’ve expanded out to take another two.

“It just gives us the space that we need.”

The new units have provided the firm with a warehouse and workshop facility.

They also provide Todd Fish Tech space to store the tools, supplies and equipment it uses to manufacture its shellfish storage systems.

It also means the business, which currently has seven staff, can add to its headcount.

One member of staff is required immediately and Errin also plans to add at least two more next year.

Sales up 50% for Todd Fish Tech

It comes as the business reports a 50% increase in turnover, though Errin would not reveal the figure when asked by The Courier.

“We’re looking at a 25% increase year-on-year and we’re looking at a further increase this year as well.

“It is great for a young company,” she added.

“The last few years have been difficult for everyone and we’re very grateful.

“About 40% of our customers are repeat customers and that tells us they are happy with what we’re doing.”

There have, though, been challenges for Todd Fish Tech.

Errin said the UK’s exit from the European Union has meant European suppliers want much larger minimum orders than before.

She said a lack of space was a real barrier.

A major challenge ahead?

Another challenge is the uncertainty around the future of the Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

The grant allowed customers access to a 50% discount on Todd Fish Tech products.

However, Errin said its replacement may be axed in a move that would provide a significant challenge for the industry.

She added: “When we were in Europe, there was a grant called the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund and that was £234 million.

“Last year’s grant was £100m and most of our customers would get that.

“That grant has been very useful but there are rumours it might stop.

“That would cause real issues for our customers, but also for us.

“There is a rumour the grant won’t be used for capital expenditure, so that could be a real challenge for the whole fishing industry.”