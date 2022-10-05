Sales stack up for Fife pallet company after return to pre-Covid trading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sales stack up for Fife pallet company after return to pre-Covid trading

By Gavin Harper
October 5 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 5 2022, 8.07am
Scott Timber has seen sales and profits soar despite concerns with the market.
A Fife firm that makes millions of pallets a year has seen its sales soar as business returns to normal following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scott Timber, headquartered at Halbeath Interchange Business Park in Dunfermline, reported a dip in sales of about £7 million in 2020 as the pandemic took hold.

However, newly published accounts for the Fife firm show a boom in sales for the year to December 2021.

Its turnover surged to nearly £180m, up nearly £80m from the year previously.

Pre-tax profits also more than doubled, rising from £8.9m in 2020 to £17.2m for the reporting period.

Fife pallet firm ‘well positioned’

In his strategic report published alongside the accounts, group operations director Norman Scott said the figures represented a return to normal trading post-Covid.

He said: “Turnover and profits also benefited from a full year’s contribution from sites acquired as part of the acquisition of Direct Pallets Limited, which took place in Q3 of 2020.

“The group continues to maintain a strong balance sheet and remains well positioned to finance future trading, growth and acquisitions.”

Norman Scott, group operations director for Scott Timber.

Scott Timber produces around 16.5 million new pallets every year.

Mr Scott said the firm has felt the impact of the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs which have impacted global supply chains.

His report added: “That said, we believe the business to be well positioned to continue to meet these challenges.”

Over the reporting period, staff numbers grew to 937 from 661.

The firm has 141 employees working in administration and management roles and 796 engaged in production.

An increased headcount saw the wage bill rise sharply, from just over £21m in 2020 to £29.4m.

Strong results for Scott Group Investments

Meanwhile, there were similarly strong financial results recorded by the firm’s parent company, Scott Group Investments.

Separately filed accounts for Scott Group Investments show its turnover rose by over £50m to December 2021.

Pre-tax profits also more than doubled over the period to £22.2m.

Mr Scott said the group remains confident about the future.

“Whilst there is a great deal of uncertainty around the wider economy the group remains optimistic and confident we can continue to deliver strong results,” he said.

Scott Timber is based at Halbeath Interchange Business Park in Dunfermline and makes millions of pallets a year.

Mr Scott also outlined a number of “restructuring” moves made by the firm.

Scott Group acquired HLC (Wood Products) Ltd in a multi-million-pound deal in 2015.

Mr Scott said its trade and assets have now been transferred to Scott Timber.

He added that in May 2021, the group disposed of its engineering consumables business, Scott Direct.

Mr Scott added: “A number of significant capital investment projects, initiated pre-Covid, were finalised and delivered.”

He said those included a new automated sorting line and a new pallet manufacturing line.

Editor's Picks