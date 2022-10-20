Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m By Gavin Harper October 20 2022, 4.40pm Updated: October 21 2022, 12.10pm Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business FTSE 100 and sterling recover after choppy end to a turbulent week High-street banks will be ‘wary’ of loan defaults as mortgage rates surge Tesco hikes price of meal deal due to rising costs New PM to decide on Hunt’s Halloween budget plan Pound falls amid political uncertainty and weak economic data Deliveroo reduces sales growth targets as customers cut back orders Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells Most Read 1 Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage 2 Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing 3 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 4 4 Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary 5 Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred… 6 Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home 7 St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put… 8 Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside 9 Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’ More from The Courier Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn't an object - and the law on dog thefts… Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths Stewart Petrie and Montrose aim to end 'remarkable' Dunfermline run of form Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner's worst nightmare Editor's Picks Taken: Our documentary explores emotional impact of dog owner’s worst nightmare NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour KIRSTY McINTOSH: My Ruby isn’t an object – and the law on dog thefts needs to recognise this Aviva Perth office to go off-grid after wind turbine approval Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history Bid to turn ‘golf ball’ ex-Nato base in Kinross into space museum Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused What’s the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee? Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing Most Commented 1 NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour 2 Electric train bridge demolitions could cut off Broughty Ferry shops 3 Motorists vent fury over Tayside road charges plan 4 STEVE FINAN: Stop pretending Scotland is a Gaelic-speaking nation 5 Dundee City Council leader ‘scratching his head’ over how he will pay his household bills 6 Dundee faces 'crisis of gargantuan proportions' over rising bills, warns council leader 7 Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused 8 Fife grandad opens up about life in 'bug-ridden and rat-infested' Iraq jail cell with 40 criminals 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Brian Cox doesn't need to stay in Dundee (or agree with you) to get a say on Scottish politics 10 JIM SPENCE: Why should Dundee United bother investing in likes of Lewis Neilson if they leave for free?