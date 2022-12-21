Finance firm Advanta Wealth opens Dundee office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Personal finance firm Advanta Wealth has opened a new Dundee office.

Advanta Wealth has recruited Susan Bennett to lead the new office, based at Prospect House at Dundee Technology Park.

Susan previously worked for city firms Thorntons Investments and Brewin Dolphin.

Advanta’s advice covers mortgages, savings, tax planning, investments and insurance.

Regional director Susan said: “With the challenges that today’s economic climate presents, Advanta believes that an advice firm should be able to deliver high quality solutions across all aspects of personal finance.”

Advanta Wealth expansion plans

Advanta has its main offices in Glasgow and London.

Its expansion into Dundee means Prospect House continues ties to financial advice.

Susan explains: “In a quirk of history, it is a building associated with Blairgowrie-based Ann Bellingham Financial Services, which is currently in the process of transferring its clients to Advanta Wealth.

“Our client team in Dundee will benefit from the support of over 30 team members in our Glasgow office and can also draw upon the resources of our team in London.”

Advanta is actively seeking acquisitions having secured a significant investment from Beech Tree Private Equity.

It plans to complete seven strategic acquisitions this year.

As part of our expansion into Dundee it will support children’s charities in the local area.