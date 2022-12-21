Council deploys taxi to take Balbeggie children the half-mile journey to school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth and Kinross Council is deploying a taxi to ferry children the half-mile journey to school.

The measure has been taken after a council survey claimed the A94 was unsafe for youngsters from the Townhead hamlet to walk the short distance north to Balbeggie Primary School.

The report claimed crossing the road on the 60mph stretch puts children in danger.

So since November, two primary school pupils in Townhead are being taxied the short distance to the village school.

Path would solve taxi problem

The Balbeggie Traffic Calming Group [BTCG] was set up to reduce traffic speeds on the A94.

It says the taxis would not be necessary if a 200-metre path was established on the Townhead side of the main thoroughfare.

That way, children would not need to cross the road to get to school.

“Having a path on our side of the road would make a massive difference,” said BTCG member and Townhead resident Andrew McOuat.

“It comes down to funding and the council having the people to do the job.”

HGVs pose danger for all

Andrew estimates that the cost of a path would be tiny compared to the £150m spent on the Cross Tay Link Road [CTLR].

And the benefits would not just be felt by a small number of schoolchildren.

He added: “All these kids are crossing this road several times a week – younger ones obviously with adults – and even more during the summer months, not just to go to school.

“If you are saying it is dangerous for schoolchildren under the age of 18 you’re also saying anyone it is the same for those over the age of 65, or someone who has any slight disability.

“The average percentage of HGVs on an A-road in Britain is between 1% and 1.5%.

“On the A94 it’s 4.5%.

“Already there are more HGVs on this road than any other A-road, percentage wise, in Britain, certainly Scotland. So there is danger.”

Exclusion zones

Perth and Kinross Council says it has introduced “exclusion zones” around several of its schools over safety concerns.

A spokesperson added: “We currently use one taxi to provide the required transport assistance.

“As the taxi was already being used for other pupils in the area, it makes an additional collection at no further cost to the council.

“Although land is available for a footpath, we are still considering possible options for the site.”

No 20mph limit, unlike at other villages

The group fears that the CTLR will encourage more drivers to go through the village as it will make the journey to and from Aberdeen quicker than via the A90 on the outskirts of Dundee.

As well as the footpath, it wants several other traffic calming measures such as moving the speed limit signs, a 40mph buffer and a permanent 20mph ceiling through the village.

“We want to get the speeds reduced through the village itself,” Andrew said.

“What frustrates us is that other villages have a permanent 20mph limit but we don’t.”

Safer route

The BTCG says the council is receptive to its aims, and it has already made some progress.

The eight-person group liaised with the CTLR’s main contractor BAM Nuttall to remove vegetation from the pavement on the other side of the stretch between Townhead and Balbeggie.

“This has made the route much safer for all who use it on a daily basis,” Andrew said.

A council spokesperson said discussions are ongoing with local politicians over introducing a 20mph speed limit in the village.