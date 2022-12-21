Perth pub landlord recalls Farmfoods incident that inspired him to raise money for Christmas gifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth pub landlord recalls Farmfoods incident that inspired him to raise money for Christmas gifts

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
December 21 2022, 5.52am
Letham4All's Corrina George (community development worker), Suzie Burt (trustee/volunteer), Fiona Kerr (community fridge worker), Jon Kidd (chairman) and Gordon Ferguson (manager). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Letham4All's Corrina George (community development worker), Suzie Burt (trustee/volunteer), Fiona Kerr (community fridge worker), Jon Kidd (chairman) and Gordon Ferguson (manager). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Perth pub landlord has spoken of an encounter in Farmfoods that inspired him to raise money for local youngsters at Christmas.

Mark O’Callaghan has run a number of charity initiatives since taking over the Auld Hoose in South Street 20 years ago.

For the past two winters the 50 year old has generated thousands of pounds to help those in need via the Letham4All charity.

And it all started in late 2021 after a trip to Farmfoods on Crieff Road.

Farmfoods in Crieff Road, Perth. Image: Google.

“I was in the queue and there was a boy in front of me who had two boxes of Microchips and a bank card,” said Mark.

“He went to scan the bank card but it didn’t work. The woman behind the till said he needed to put his pin number in.

“He said ‘it’s my mum’s card and I don’t know where she is’.

“I said I would pay for the chips for him and he was able to leave the shop with them.

“The following morning I was thinking about the boy – and that there must be loads of kids in Perth who might get very little for Christmas.”

Campaign launched

This thought turned to action, and Mark set up the ‘Give a kid a quid‘ campaign, which raised more than £2,000 in 2021.

“I told people it didn’t matter what they donated – whether £1 or £100 – but whatever we got we would give to local kids to get presents for them,” he said.

With the money, Letham4All purchased around 90 gift vouchers of £25 each.

The charity used its connections all over Perth to send these to young people in the most need.

Customers thanked for donations

And this winter the campaign returned, with Mark raising another £800 for young people.

He began by putting in £100 of his own money and pubgoers contributed to a tin at the bar.

Money was also donated online.

Auld Hoose Perth
Mark O’Callaghan of the Auld Hoose. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“We have stand-up comedy every three months at the pub,” Mark said.

“This normally costs £10 but we increased it to £15 so a fiver from each ticket went to the fundraising.

“The thanks goes to my customers rather than me. I asked them to do it but they put they’re the ones who donated the money.

“People are struggling at all levels so it was good to get up to £800.”

Christmas dinner and gifts

This year the money has gone towards Letham4All’s gift bags that charity volunteers will deliver to around 200 families across Perth on December 23.

Other contributors include Giraffe Cafe.

The gift bag will contain Christmas crackers, cuddly toys, colouring books, pencils, fruit, sweets and mince pies.

The community fridge project is based at 119 Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Volunteers from Letham4All, which also runs a community fridge, will also give out a three-course Christmas dinner for parents to cook.

“Last year we managed to give out to 108 gift bags, at the moment this year we are on 195,” said trustee and volunteer Suzie Burt, who also explained that the scheme goes under the banner of Perth Food Partnership.

“We want to target the families most at need, particularly those with children.

“We asked the primary schools in Perth to send a link with a message from us, asking if they would be interested in receiving a gift.

“We also take referrals from other organisations for people who are struggling.”

‘He has made lots of children really happy’

Suzie paid tribute to Mark’s selfless fundraising.

“He has made lots of children really happy,” she said..

“The money will help the treat bags be full of nice things, which is an amazing thing to do.

“He has been absolutely fantastic and it shows how working together and all chipping in can go a long way.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented