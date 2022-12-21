Perth pub landlord recalls Farmfoods incident that inspired him to raise money for Christmas gifts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth pub landlord has spoken of an encounter in Farmfoods that inspired him to raise money for local youngsters at Christmas.

Mark O’Callaghan has run a number of charity initiatives since taking over the Auld Hoose in South Street 20 years ago.

For the past two winters the 50 year old has generated thousands of pounds to help those in need via the Letham4All charity.

And it all started in late 2021 after a trip to Farmfoods on Crieff Road.

“I was in the queue and there was a boy in front of me who had two boxes of Microchips and a bank card,” said Mark.

“He went to scan the bank card but it didn’t work. The woman behind the till said he needed to put his pin number in.

“He said ‘it’s my mum’s card and I don’t know where she is’.

“I said I would pay for the chips for him and he was able to leave the shop with them.

“The following morning I was thinking about the boy – and that there must be loads of kids in Perth who might get very little for Christmas.”

Campaign launched

This thought turned to action, and Mark set up the ‘Give a kid a quid‘ campaign, which raised more than £2,000 in 2021.

“I told people it didn’t matter what they donated – whether £1 or £100 – but whatever we got we would give to local kids to get presents for them,” he said.

With the money, Letham4All purchased around 90 gift vouchers of £25 each.

The charity used its connections all over Perth to send these to young people in the most need.

Customers thanked for donations

And this winter the campaign returned, with Mark raising another £800 for young people.

He began by putting in £100 of his own money and pubgoers contributed to a tin at the bar.

Money was also donated online.

“We have stand-up comedy every three months at the pub,” Mark said.

“This normally costs £10 but we increased it to £15 so a fiver from each ticket went to the fundraising.

“The thanks goes to my customers rather than me. I asked them to do it but they put they’re the ones who donated the money.

“People are struggling at all levels so it was good to get up to £800.”

Christmas dinner and gifts

This year the money has gone towards Letham4All’s gift bags that charity volunteers will deliver to around 200 families across Perth on December 23.

Other contributors include Giraffe Cafe.

The gift bag will contain Christmas crackers, cuddly toys, colouring books, pencils, fruit, sweets and mince pies.

Volunteers from Letham4All, which also runs a community fridge, will also give out a three-course Christmas dinner for parents to cook.

“Last year we managed to give out to 108 gift bags, at the moment this year we are on 195,” said trustee and volunteer Suzie Burt, who also explained that the scheme goes under the banner of Perth Food Partnership.

“We want to target the families most at need, particularly those with children.

“We asked the primary schools in Perth to send a link with a message from us, asking if they would be interested in receiving a gift.

“We also take referrals from other organisations for people who are struggling.”

‘He has made lots of children really happy’

Suzie paid tribute to Mark’s selfless fundraising.

“He has made lots of children really happy,” she said..

“The money will help the treat bags be full of nice things, which is an amazing thing to do.

“He has been absolutely fantastic and it shows how working together and all chipping in can go a long way.”