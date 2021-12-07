80 Perth children to receive Christmas gift thanks to Auld Hoose pub’s £2k fundraiser

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dozens of disadvantaged Perth children will receive an extra treat for Christmas thanks to one city centre pub owner’s fundraiser.

When Mark O’Callaghan of the Auld Hoose realised the difficulties facing many local families amid the Covid pandemic, he decided he wanted to make a positive difference.

The owner of the popular South Street pub set up a crowdfunder to buy Smyths toy shop vouchers.

And in just under a fortnight, he and his generous customers raised £2,000 for Perth charity Letham4All.

So now, 80 children will have something to open on Christmas morning.

It comes after Letham4All contacted Perth primary schools as part of efforts to distribute the gifts.

‘A lot of people are counting their blessings’

Mark has been blown away by the selflessness of his customers.

And one generous woman even donated £200 to the appeal.

“I have been completely bowled over by the generosity and kindness of people,” he said.

“People genuinely care about local children.

“I think a lot people are counting their blessings this Christmas.

“Even if they are personally in a good place as we get over Covid-19, they really appreciate some folk haven’t been so lucky.

“Being on furlough or being made redundant, cuts to benefits and the rise in energy costs are all taking their toll on hard-working people.”

He added: “I think a lot of people are thinking ‘there by the grace of God it could be me’.

“And they just want to help others, especially the wee ones.”

Meanwhile, Letham4All are grateful to the Auld Hoose and members of the public for helping to support families in the area.

Charity chairman Jon Kidd said: “Letham4All are delighted to help Mark and the Auld Hoose customers get the vouchers to local families right across the Fair City.

“Times are getting hard for local families.

“People tell us they are struggling to make ends meet.

“And the pressure of the festive season can make this feel harder.

“What Mark and his customers have achieved shows again Perth people really care and want to continue help others in the community.”

Letham4All community support

Just last month, Letham4All announced it would undergo major renovations to further support local people.

The year-long works at the Letham Recreation Centre will create a community kitchen, soft play area and community gym.

Vice-chairwoman Maggie Brown said: “We appreciate all the support of the funders.

“But we also recognise the work, dedication and achievements of all the community volunteers who are at the heart of Letham4All.”

Letham4All will still provide support at its various other premises across Letham during the year-long renovation.