Tayside and Fife crime rates increase to pre-pandemic levels

Reports of crime across Tayside and Fife have returned to levels last seen before the Covid-19 pandemic.

A new report shows that crimes rose in the first half of 2021/22 from the same period last year.

That includes an increase in violent crimes, dishonesty and vandalisms.

The number of sexual crimes also rose slightly in Fife, Angus and Perth, but dropped slightly in Dundee.

Instances of fireraising increased across all four areas.

Meanwhile Angus had the largest increase in crimes of dishonesty, with nearly 300 more reported in 2021/2022 than the previous year.

The latest figures also reveal a decline in communication confidence with Police Scotland.

The number of respondents reporting that it is easy to contact police dropped eight percentage points – from 75% in the first quarter to 67% in the second.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison, Tayside Divisional Commander, said: “We are seeing a return to pre-lockdown levels of demand and these figures also highlight the continued trend of increases in online offences being recorded.

“We are working closely with partners to address the increase in violent crime and dishonesties, while also adding extra patrols in key areas to deter offending.

“Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to a number of cases where we are following positive lines of enquiry to bring offenders to justice.

“Tackling the harm caused by illicit drugs continues to be a priority for us in Tayside.

“We work closely with partners, including the Dundee Drugs Commission, to provide a holistic response to address the wider issues that lead to drug use.

Moves to tackle ‘poor driving behaviour’

“There is a role for enforcement to play and we regularly carry out intelligence-led operations to disrupt serious and organised crime, which can be seen in the increase in drug supply offences recorded compared to the same period last year.

“Road safety is another key priority area and we are well supported by colleagues from road policing division when it comes to tackling poor driver behaviour that puts others at risk.

“This period we have recorded an increases across a number of driving offences, including dangerous and careless driving, speeding and seatbelt offences.

“We are committed to improving road safety and patrols will continue to target those who put other road users at risk.”

The performance report will be presented at the Scottish Police Authority Policing Performance Committee on Thursday.