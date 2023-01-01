Fresh inc medispa: Expansion plans for Invergowrie clinic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Invergowrie businesswoman has successfully built up a skincare and aesthetics clinic in the village which now employs 25 people.

Elaine Kenneth founded Fresh inc medispa in 2012 with an initial team of just three.

But the business has grown steadily since – with staff numbers increasing to reflect a growing client base.

Elaine said her main revenue is from injectable treatments such as anti-wrinkle treatment and dermal fillers.

The business has a wide range of clients from 18-year-olds – the minimum age requirement – to people in their 80s.

Five-star experience crucial

Elaine said giving every one of them an excellent experience is paramount.

She said: “I understand how important it is to ensure that our clients receive a wonderful experience.

“I always had to save for luxuries such as hair appointments and facials, so I’m always mindful that our clients are choosing to spend their hard-earned wages with us.

“We go above and beyond to always ensure that standards are of the highest level.

“My passion is in ensuring each and every patient of mine has a five-star experience.”

The Invergowrie firm was a winner at this year’s Courier Business Awards – taking home the Service prize.

Elaine said that was a high point for the firm.

From dental hygienist to cosmetics firm

Before Fresh inc came about, Elaine worked in a cosmetic dental spa in Perthshire, whose focus was cosmetic dentistry and smile makeovers.

The dental hygienist soon realised facial aesthetics was to become an extension of dentistry.

She added: “I found facial aesthetics fascinating. It was almost like the frame around the picture so to speak.

“When patients had undergone cosmetic dentistry and had smile makeovers, we were then also able to improve and focus on the face as a whole.

“The results were fantastic and, not only did these treatments improve clients’ appearance, we found it also helped boost self-confidence.

Elaine said she soon realised there was a massive gap in the market in Tayside for facial aesthetics.

She was then approached by a few salon owners to ask if she could offer clinics in their salons.

“For the first four years, I travelled up and down Tayside and Fife offering clinics, and my client base expanded exponentially.

“I then realised I needed to have a base from where I could work, as quite often I was working 12-13 hours, six days a week.”

Expansion plans for Fresh Inc medispa

She was able to buy a small, derelict building on the main street across from her home in Invergowrie.

Fresh inc opened its doors in December 2012, but after only four years the first site became too small so the business moved to larger premises in the village.

Future expansion will include a spa experience, which is due to open soon at the rear of the company’s property.

Elaine said: “This building will give us five more treatment rooms and a relaxation area.

“Our extension will house all our non-medical treatments, such as medi-facials, holistic massage and laser-hair removal.”

Elaine also said the business is also in the process of launching new skin health treatments.