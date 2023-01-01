Fresh inc medispa: Expansion plans for Invergowrie clinic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fresh inc medispa: Expansion plans for Invergowrie clinic

By Ian Forsyth
January 1 2023, 5.55am
Fresh Inc medispa owner Elaine Kenneth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.
Fresh Inc medispa owner Elaine Kenneth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

An Invergowrie businesswoman has successfully built up a skincare and aesthetics clinic in the village which now employs 25 people.

Elaine Kenneth founded Fresh inc medispa in 2012 with an initial team of just three.

But the business has grown steadily since – with staff numbers increasing to reflect a growing client base.

Elaine said her main revenue is from injectable treatments such as anti-wrinkle treatment and dermal fillers.

The business has a wide range of clients from 18-year-olds – the minimum age requirement – to people in their 80s.

Five-star experience crucial

Elaine said giving every one of them an excellent experience is paramount.

She said: “I understand how important it is to ensure that our clients receive a wonderful experience.

“I always had to save for luxuries such as hair appointments and facials, so I’m always mindful that our clients are choosing to spend their hard-earned wages with us.

“We go above and beyond to always ensure that standards are of the highest level.

“My passion is in ensuring each and every patient of mine has a five-star experience.”

Fresh inc medispa won the Service award at the 2022 Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Invergowrie firm was a winner at this year’s Courier Business Awards – taking home the Service prize.

Elaine said that was a high point for the firm.

From dental hygienist to cosmetics firm

Before Fresh inc came about, Elaine worked in a cosmetic dental spa in Perthshire, whose focus was cosmetic dentistry and smile makeovers.

The dental hygienist soon realised facial aesthetics was to become an extension of dentistry.

She added: “I found facial aesthetics fascinating. It was almost like the frame around the picture so to speak.

“When patients had undergone cosmetic dentistry and had smile makeovers, we were then also able to improve and focus on the face as a whole.

“The results were fantastic and, not only did these treatments improve clients’ appearance, we found it also helped boost self-confidence.

Elaine Kenneth, founder of Fresh Inc medispa with Elaine Kenneth with new partner in the business and clincial lead Kirsten Maclean. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Elaine said she soon realised there was a massive gap in the market in Tayside for facial aesthetics.

She was then approached by a few salon owners to ask if she could offer clinics in their salons.

“For the first four years, I travelled up and down Tayside and Fife offering clinics, and my client base expanded exponentially.

“I then realised I needed to have a base from where I could work, as quite often I was working 12-13 hours, six days a week.”

Expansion plans for Fresh Inc medispa

She was able to buy a small, derelict building on the main street across from her home in Invergowrie.

Fresh inc opened its doors in December 2012, but after only four years the first site became too small so the business moved to larger premises in the village.

Future expansion will include a spa experience, which is due to open soon at the rear of the company’s property.

Elaine said: “This building will give us five more treatment rooms and a relaxation area.

Fresh inc medispa plans to expand its base in Invergowrie. Image: Fresh inc medispa.

“Our extension will house all our non-medical treatments, such as medi-facials, holistic massage and laser-hair removal.”

Elaine also said the business is also in the process of launching new skin health treatments.

