Passionate Dundee wedding decorator’s disbelief at top award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sparkle Magic Events claimed event decorator of the year at the 2023 Great British Wedding Awards.

Based in Dundee, the company overcame some fierce opposition to come out on top in the category of 10 nominees.

As the only Scottish company nominated in this category it came as a massive surprise to owner Fiona Webb to see her business triumph over the competition.

She said: “It was very unexpected, being the only Scottish business in the category up against the English companies. I felt there was more chance of one of them winning.

“When my category came up, I had a look to see who the winner was and it took a wee minute for it to sink in.

“I asked my husband, ‘That is me? I am reading that right?’.”

The magic is born

Beginning in late 2016, Fiona had the challenge of balancing a newly formed business with looking after her young daughter.

“I wanted to work for myself, so I could be there for my daughter during holidays so thought about what I could do.

“It had to be doing something that I love and like most girls – I love weddings.”

Running operations from home, she undertook her first wedding set up in early 2017, to which she received great feedback, providing chair coverings and sash hire.

Regularly asked if she provided table centre pieces Fiona decided that Sparkle Magic could expand upon their modest offerings.

“The business has grown through the years, from the demand of the clients, because if they can’t get the goods from me they will go somewhere else.”

Like many wedding businesses, the pandemic brought about many struggles for Fiona and her team.

The restrictions on public gatherings all but brought the events industry to a standstill, with only a handful of weddings going ahead.

“It was tough, we were essentially closed for two years.

“We tried to keep our name out there, just because we were shut and no weddings were going ahead people were still getting engaged.

“All the couples I already had booked in were fantastic and we helped each other through.”

Making the most of a difficult situation

An increase in clientele post lockdown saw the wedding specialists relocate from Kirriemuir to Victoria Street, Dundee last summer.

With a much larger premises Fiona can offer her clients a unique experience.

“We now have a showroom where we can set up top tables, ceremony chairs and guest tables so the clients can see what their wedding will look like on a small scale.

“If there is anything they don’t like then we can tweak it, most other businesses use photographs but this way enables our couples to better visualise their wedding.”

With one eye to the future Fiona is keen to develop closer relations with venues around the region.

“I would like to grow my team so I can give these venues specific members of staff who will always work with them.”

Sparkle Magic Events offer hire of aisle runners, table plans, chair coverings, flower walls, artificial blossom trees and much more.