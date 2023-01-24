Passionate Dundee wedding decorator’s disbelief at top award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Passionate Dundee wedding decorator’s disbelief at top award

By Glen Barclay
January 24 2023, 3.32pm Updated: January 24 2023, 6.59pm
Sparkle Magic Events owner Fiona Webb with her award for great british wedding decorator of the year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Sparkle Magic Events owner Fiona Webb with her award for great british wedding decorator of the year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Sparkle Magic Events claimed event decorator of the year at the 2023 Great British Wedding Awards.

Based in Dundee, the company overcame some fierce opposition to come out on top in the category of 10 nominees.

As the only Scottish company nominated in this category it came as a massive surprise to owner Fiona Webb to see her business triumph over the competition.

She said: “It was very unexpected, being the only Scottish business in the category up against the English companies. I felt there was more chance of one of them winning.

“When my category came up, I had a look to see who the winner was and it took a wee minute for it to sink in.

“I asked my husband, ‘That is me? I am reading that right?’.”

The magic is born

Beginning in late 2016, Fiona had the challenge of balancing a newly formed business with looking after her young daughter.

“I wanted to work for myself, so I could be there for my daughter during holidays so thought about what I could do.

“It had to be doing something that I love and like most girls – I love weddings.”

Running operations from home, she undertook her first wedding set up in early 2017, to which she received great feedback, providing chair coverings and sash hire.

Regularly asked if she provided table centre pieces Fiona decided that Sparkle Magic could expand upon their modest offerings.

“The business has grown through the years, from the demand of the clients, because if they can’t get the goods from me they will go somewhere else.”

Fiona Webb of Sparkle Magic Events perfecting a display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Like many wedding businesses, the pandemic brought about many struggles for Fiona and her team.

The restrictions on public gatherings all but brought the events industry to a standstill, with only a handful of weddings going ahead.

“It was tough, we were essentially closed for two years.

“We tried to keep our name out there, just because we were shut and no weddings were going ahead people were still getting engaged.

“All the couples I already had booked in were fantastic and we helped each other through.”

Making the most of a difficult situation

An increase in clientele post lockdown saw the wedding specialists relocate from Kirriemuir to Victoria Street, Dundee last summer.

With a much larger premises Fiona can offer her clients a unique experience.

“We now have a showroom where we can set up top tables, ceremony chairs and guest tables so the clients can see what their wedding will look like on a small scale.

Sparkle Magic Events’ new premises allow for a unique planning experience. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“If there is anything they don’t like then we can tweak it, most other businesses use photographs but this way enables our couples to better visualise their wedding.”

With one eye to the future Fiona is keen to develop closer relations with venues around the region.

“I would like to grow my team so I can give these venues specific members of staff who will always work with them.”

Sparkle Magic Events offer hire of aisle runners, table plans, chair coverings, flower walls, artificial blossom trees and much more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Marks & Spencer’s chairman has become the latest business leader to criticise the Government’s economic policy, with Archie Norman calling plans to ease post-Brexit trade ‘overbearing’ and ‘baffling’ (Alamy/PA)
M&S chair says UK Government’s ‘baffling’ post-Brexit plans will wreck trade
The Welsh Ambulance Trust said there is a current deficit of £15 million in their draft budget for next year.
Welsh Ambulance Service facing up to £15m in cuts
Health workers are taking part in strike action in Northern Ireland on Thursday over pay and safe staffing levels (PA)
Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland
Many people who switched account said their new bank’s app made them prefer it to their old account (Alamy/PA)
Surge in current account customers ditching and switching their bank
Many broadband customers face a price rise in April (PA)
Broadband firms urged to axe mid-contract exit fees as prices rise
UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year as output was hit by global shortages of semiconductor chips, new figures show (Peter Byrne/PA)
Car production sinks to lowest level since 1950s
The company’s profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago (Chris Carlson/AP)
Tesla says fourth quarter profit rose 59%
The site in Blyth (PA)
Ministers will look ‘seriously’ at any credible Britishvolt takeover bids
The report said this year’s 1.9% economic growth forecast is one of the lowest growth rates in recent decades (Yui Mok/PA)
UN forecasts fall in global economic growth to 1.9%
The average customer was paid £2.50 in special points (Leon Neal/PA)
Octopus Energy pays out more than £1m to customers in energy saving scheme

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented