Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus

There was a record number of million-pound property transactions in Fife last year according to new research from Savills.
St Andrews saw a record 16 transactions above £1 million in 2022, including new build sales at Hamilton Grand.
Another popular £1m street in the Home of Golf was Hepburn Gardens.
In total the Kingdom had a total of 22 sales of more than £1m in 2022 with other locations including the East Neuk, Cupar and Markinch.
In Culross, Savills sold Balgownie Mansion House, which was on the market for offers over £1.4m.
Perthshire, Dundee and Angus £1m sales
It was also a bumper year for seven-figure sales in Perthshire last year. The total of 19 was one fewer than 2021.
The majority of top-end sales were recorded in villages surrounding Perth and Blairgowrie.
There were also a handful in the Longforgan area including Cater Milley – previously reviewed by The Courier – an eco-home with a separate tower and glass walkway
In Angus there was one £1m+ sale in Brechin as well as one in the Broughty Ferry area of Dundee.
Million-pound house sales
Savills said last year was an “extraordinary period” for the top-end market. There were 491 residential transactions at £1 million and above across Scotland.
This included the highest price ever paid for a residential property in Scotland, Seton Castle in East Lothian, for £8m.
More than half the seven-figure sales took place in Edinburgh (287 transactions) while Glasgow saw 31 properties sold at that level.
Faisal Choudhry, Savills’ head of residential research in Scotland, said: “Despite increased price sensitivity, sales activity in 2023 so far has been above pre-pandemic levels.
“Going forward it will remain underpinned by the value gap, quality of life on offer and the ongoing shortage of well-presented homes in the most sought-after locations.”
In December 2021, EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford put three Perthshire mansions up for sale. They all hit the market for more than £1m.