Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus

By Rob McLaren
February 25 2023, 5.55am
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.

There was a record number of million-pound property transactions in Fife last year according to new research from Savills.

St Andrews saw a record 16 transactions above £1 million in 2022, including new build sales at Hamilton Grand.

Another popular £1m street in the Home of Golf was Hepburn Gardens.

In total the Kingdom had a total of 22 sales of more than £1m in 2022 with other locations including the East Neuk, Cupar and Markinch.

Balgownie mansion house in Culross, Fife, sold for more than £1m. Image: Savills.

In Culross, Savills sold Balgownie Mansion House, which was on the market for offers over £1.4m.

Perthshire, Dundee and Angus £1m sales

It was also a bumper year for seven-figure sales in Perthshire last year. The total of 19 was one fewer than 2021.

The majority of top-end sales were recorded in villages surrounding Perth and Blairgowrie.

Newtonmill House in St Cyrus was among the million-pound house sales. Image: Savills.

There were also a handful in the Longforgan area including Cater Milley – previously reviewed by The Courier – an eco-home with a separate tower and glass walkway

In Angus there was one £1m+ sale in Brechin as well as one in the Broughty Ferry area of Dundee.

Million-pound house sales

Savills said last year was an “extraordinary period” for the top-end market. There were 491 residential transactions at £1 million and above across Scotland.

This included the highest price ever paid for a residential property in Scotland, Seton Castle in East Lothian, for £8m.

More than half the seven-figure sales took place in Edinburgh (287 transactions) while Glasgow saw 31 properties sold at that level.

Inside Perthshire’s Cater Milley home. Image: Savills.

Faisal Choudhry, Savills’ head of residential research in Scotland, said: “Despite increased price sensitivity, sales activity in 2023 so far has been above pre-pandemic levels.

“Going forward it will remain underpinned by the value gap, quality of life on offer and the ongoing shortage of well-presented homes in the most sought-after locations.”

In December 2021, EuroMillions winner Adrian Bayford put three Perthshire mansions up for sale. They all hit the market for more than £1m.

