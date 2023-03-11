9 questions for Perthshire businesswoman whose Commonwealth trip inspired coffee company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

9 questions for Perthshire businesswoman whose Commonwealth trip inspired coffee company

By Gavin Harper
March 11 2023, 5.55am
Cornelia revealed she was inspired to start her own coffee business after a trip to Papua New Guinea. Image: GrowBiz.
Cornelia revealed she was inspired to start her own coffee business after a trip to Papua New Guinea. Image: GrowBiz.

A Perthshire woman was inspired to start her own coffee roasting business after a trip to the other side of the world.

Cornelia MacWilliam said watching locals roasting coffee beans on a visit to Papua New Guinea inspired her to set up her own business back home.

She launched Alyth-based Birdie Coffee.

From having the idea to selling her first pack of coffee took Cornelia about two years, but now she has big plans for the business.

We found out more about Cornelia’s business journey so far, and her plans for the future of Birdie Coffee.

1. How and why did you start in business?

With a background in food production, starting a business has always been my dream.

I have been fortunate enough to be able to travel to where there was access to a lot of amazing coffee beans which were perfect for roasting on the stovetop.

I was fascinated by the process. Coffee of that quality is not easily available in Scotland, so Little Birdie Coffee was born.

I source the best coffee from around the world and hand roast them in small batches, paying close attention to all aspects of the roasting process, highlighting the uniqueness of each bean, and thereby ensuring the highest quality and flavour.

I also have a range of fine loose-leaf teas and luxury hot chocolate flakes.

2. How did you get to where you are today?

From having the idea to start a coffee roasting business to selling my first pack of coffee took about two years.

In those months I set up the business, worked on my product range, branding, packaging, my website, social media and most importantly, I perfected the art of commercial coffee roasting.

Cornelia MacWilliam, who runs Perthshire business Birdie Coffee. Image: GrowBiz.

In July 2022 I sold my first bag of coffee and I now have a range of eight freshly roasted coffees, a selection of eight fine loose-leaf teas and seven different flavours of luxury hot chocolate flakes.

My products are available through a range of local delis and farm shops and my website.

I am also a regular stall holder at the Forfar Farmers’ Market.

3. Who has helped you along the way?

Very early on I contacted both GrowBiz and Business Gateway for business advice and both these organisations have been essential in getting me set up.

They gave me advice on a wide range of issues from what type of company I should set up to VAT registration, and legislation for running a food production business and trading standards for food labelling.

I am also very fortunate to have a group of fantastic retail customers who promote my products in their stores.

4. What was your biggest mistake?

Not having the courage to start my business sooner.

5. What is your greatest achievement to date?

I am so proud of where Little Birdie Coffee has come in such a short time.

Some Birdie Coffee products. Image: GrowBiz.

I always strive to give my customers the best quality products that I possibly can, and it always brings me great joy when a customer makes a repeat purchase – they have tried my product and they love it!

6. How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

The rise in energy costs and inflation has certainly had an impact on my business.

My input costs like electricity, packaging, raw products and delivery charges are continuously increasing.  At the same time, I try to keep the prices to my customers constant.

7. What do you hope to achieve in the future?

My business is continuously growing and this year I hope to secure more retail outlets and expand my online sales.

At the moment I am in the planning phase of expanding my roastery’s capacity. Once I’ve increased my production capacity, I will need to think of getting extra help.

8. What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Time management and prioritising tasks. There are so many aspects of running a small business on your own.

Some Birdie Coffee products. Image: GrowBiz.

With my business, apart from roasting and packaging my products, there are planning, bookkeeping, communication with customers, social media, deliveries and attending markets, to name a few.

I always prioritise production and fulfilling customer orders, but fitting all the other tasks in can sometimes be tricky.

9. Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Start. Do your planning and if your idea makes financial sense and you have the passion to make it work, do it.

Everything does not have to be absolutely perfect from day one, but nothing will happen unless you make a start.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

People walk past a Silicon Valley Bank sign at the company’s headquarters in California (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Silicon Valley Bank UK says it will be put into insolvency this weekend
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Victoria Jones/PA)
Hunt insists he wants ‘most competitive’ business taxes ahead of looming hike
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary invites junior doctors for pay talks ahead of 72-hour strike
The Government hopes that projects can capture up to 30 million tonnes of carbon a year by 2030 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government plans £1bn per year for carbon capture technology
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
PM signals no tax cuts in Budget amid focus on ‘critical’ plan to cut…
Striking members and supporters of the National Education Union (PA)
Teaching union suspends two days of strikes in Wales after revised pay offer
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seized the bank’s assets in the middle of the business day (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Silicon Valley Bank assets seized as depositors pull cash
Shares in big banks suffered on Friday. (Ian West/PA)
Failure of US bank spooks markets in London
The John Lewis Partnership (JLP) will reveal the firm’s latest progress as the retail giant continues its broad transformation plan (Fiona Hanson/PA)
John Lewis Partnership to unveil results with staff bonus at risk
(Alamy/PA)
G4S trial awakens memories of past failures at Serious Fraud Office

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
Artist's impression of the new SSEN Transmission warehouse in Claverhouse, Dundee.
£17m Dundee warehouse the size of V&A museum set to be approved
3
Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
4
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’
5
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
6
Police on scene in Anstruther after a body is found
Probe after woman found dead on Anstruther beach
7
The Tay Road Bridge was shut. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge incident resolved ‘safely’ after two hours of delays for drivers
8
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
9
A Stagecoach bus.
List of prices as Stagecoach confirms fares rise in Tayside and Fife
2
10
Perth pensioner Mike Perry thinks electric cars are the future. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Perth EV driver Mike conquered electric car ‘range anxiety’
13

More from The Courier

Paula Yates in February 1994. Image: Duncan Raban/Popperfoto via Getty Images.
Paul Whitelaw: A look back at the stories of Paula Yates and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe…
Police on the scene on Nicol Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Woman left trapped in car after crash in Kirkcaldy
Actress Elaine C Smith, pictured here at the launch of the SNP Women's Pledge with her 11-month-old grand daughter, Stella in 2015, is one of the woman who have inspired Lesley.
LESLEY HART: Women who shaped me, from Mum to Elaine to Alice
Author Hannah Dolby. Image: Trisha Keracher-Summerfield.
'I've always been funny - but I've just realised other people like it' says…
Heavy snow fell overnight. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Each false alarm costs nearly £2,000. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee and Angus schoolkids set off eight 'malicious' fire alarms every month last year
Robbie Coltrane and Emma Thomson in Tutti Frutti.
From a small room to vast studios - 100 years of the BBC in…
Jonathan Haughian.
Jail for Fife drug dealer who stashed cannabis 'Dairy milk' bars in shipping container
Members of the Antonine Guard who celebrate Scotland’s Roman past at Ardoch fort, Braco. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Could Blairgowrie have become the Roman capital of Scotland?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented