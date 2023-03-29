Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k

All 17 staff lost their jobs when the Freuchie hotel closed earlier this month.

By Gavin Harper
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Lomond Hills Hotel is now on the market for £600,000

An 18th Century Fife hotel that shut suddenly earlier this month is now up for sale.

The historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie closed its doors when its parent company, Highlander Hotel Ltd, went into liquidation.

All 17 staff were made redundant.

The hotel was hit by cash flow issues following the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.
That meant the business was unable to continue trading.

Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint liquidators.

At the time, Thomas McKay, partner at Begbies Traynor in Scotland said the hotel had been hit by a “perfect storm” of financial pressures.

He said: “Like many boutique hotels in small villages, the Lomond Hills Hotel has experienced very difficult trading conditions during the challenging winter season.”

Fife hotel ‘an unusual opportunity’

Now the converted coaching inn, which dates back to 1733, is for sale for £600,000.

The hotel is being marketed by Christie & Co.

It is described as a “closed hotel and leisure opportunity”.

As well as its 24 bedrooms, many of which have recently been redecorated, the hotel also features a lounge, bar and restaurant which can cater for a total of 76 covers.

The historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie closed suddenly earlier this month.

It also has an indoor heated swimming pool and whirlpool and a gym. To the rear is a large car park.

Its listing adds: “The hotel has had significant capital invested since it was purchased in 2017.

“It offers an unusual opportunity to re-establish a hospitality complex with a variety of business streams in a village centre location.”

As the business is now closed, no staff would transfer under TUPE.

See inside Lomond Hills Hotel

The hotel’s function room. Image: Christie & Co.
The historic Lomond Hills Hotel comes with a swimming pool. Image: Christie & Co.
One of the 24 bedrooms. Image: Christie & Co.
The rear of the Lomond Hills Hotel, including its car park. Image: Christie & Co.

