Historic Fife hotel that shut suddenly now on sale for £600k

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 18th Century Fife hotel that shut suddenly earlier this month is now up for sale.

The historic Lomond Hills Hotel in Freuchie closed its doors when its parent company, Highlander Hotel Ltd, went into liquidation.

All 17 staff were made redundant.

The hotel was hit by cash flow issues following the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

That meant the business was unable to continue trading.

Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint liquidators.

At the time, Thomas McKay, partner at Begbies Traynor in Scotland said the hotel had been hit by a “perfect storm” of financial pressures.

He said: “Like many boutique hotels in small villages, the Lomond Hills Hotel has experienced very difficult trading conditions during the challenging winter season.”

Fife hotel ‘an unusual opportunity’

Now the converted coaching inn, which dates back to 1733, is for sale for £600,000.

The hotel is being marketed by Christie & Co.

It is described as a “closed hotel and leisure opportunity”.

As well as its 24 bedrooms, many of which have recently been redecorated, the hotel also features a lounge, bar and restaurant which can cater for a total of 76 covers.

It also has an indoor heated swimming pool and whirlpool and a gym. To the rear is a large car park.

Its listing adds: “The hotel has had significant capital invested since it was purchased in 2017.

“It offers an unusual opportunity to re-establish a hospitality complex with a variety of business streams in a village centre location.”

As the business is now closed, no staff would transfer under TUPE.

See inside Lomond Hills Hotel