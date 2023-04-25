Perthshire woman’s journey from redundancy to running equine business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire woman’s journey from redundancy to running equine business

Alisha Murray's initial nerves were overcome with huge support from her former boss and parents.

Alisha Murray, who runs AM Equine Services, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alisha Murray, who runs AM Equine Services, Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Simon Warburton

Being made redundant kickstarted one Perthshire woman into starting her own business.

Alisha Murray from Pitlochry launched AM Equine Services after the yard she previously worked at lost the land and she found herself out of a job.

Having been interested in horses from a young age, she had been “toying” with the idea of branching out on her own.

Any initial nerves were overcome by support from her former employer, with huge encouragement from her parents.

We found out more about her business journey so far and her plans for the future.

How did you get to where you are today?

I started riding when I was about three, I had weekly lessons at stables and got my first pony when I was around six or seven.

It’s grown from there. I started competing, got new ponies, gained my qualifications and started working – one thing led to another.

In terms of the business, the support and grant from GrowBiz has been very beneficial to me –It meant I could get my equipment and it got me on my feet.

Alisha Murray and horses Sparky (front) and Holly (back).
Alisha with Sparky (front) and Holly (back). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

I’ve grown through word of mouth – its gone really well. I’ve found Facebook has worked well too – friends of friends can see what I do, they may be looking for someone to look after their horses. I’m building a nice local network.

My kit is used every week, having it branded with my logo is great and clients have commented how smart it is. That’s definitely been a big help.

Who has helped you along the way?

My mum basically has been my biggest supporter and my rock. Without her, I probably wouldn’t be where I was today. And my dad as well – he puts up with a lot of my mad ideas and has supported taking me to events up and down the country when I’m sure he’d rather have been in bed on a Sunday morning!

Both my parents are self-employed, this has really helped too, knowing it’s possible to do this.

What was your biggest mistake?

My biggest mistake would be probably not having enough time for me these past few weeks. What I’ve started doing is scoring days in my diary for my time. if I want to fill it, I can.

But it’s not like this feels like a job, I love what I do. So yes, probably not being able to say no to people is probably one of my biggest mistakes.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

I’m proud of my qualifications in Horse Care – it feels like it was a big achievement to get all of them under my belt. It was quite difficult timing because I was at college during lockdown.

Especially hard when you’re doing a hands-on course. Winning in competitions is always a good thing, I like coming home with the red rosettes!

Alisha Murray and her brown and white horse Fee.
Alisha Murray and her horse Fee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

I’m really proud though of bringing my young horse on to the stage of competing – when he arrived, he was completely feral so bringing him on has been challenging but really rewarding too – it feels so much more satisfying to get him to the stage of calmly competing, knowing I’ve done this myself, rather than buying a horse that’s already there.

How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

The cost of fuel has been my biggest challenge. My clients can be quite a distance from each other.

When fuel costs were at their highest, I questioned how viable things were and was really glad to see them come down.

What I do for my clients is a necessary service, keeping their horses fit and healthy, so this side hasn’t been impacted.

But I do think people who would have had that bit of spare money, perhaps aren’t spending it now.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I’d like to further my education.

Through the Equine Touch Physio course and I’d like to progress to being an accredited coach with my teaching as well.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

I think it would be difficult as I’m quite a pernickety person. I’d be worried if I employed somebody, they wouldn’t do the job as well as I would.

Alisha Murray
Alisha at the Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But I suppose, if the right person came along and I could trust them, then I don’t see why not.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Keeping up to date with my paperwork, I find that quite hard to do. It’s very easy to think “I’ll just do it next week”.

I think that will probably get harder when the lighter nights come and I’m out riding until late.

Alisha and her horse Fee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

I use the GrowBiz spreadsheets for this, but I need to carve out some time to do paperwork during the week and make sure I’m getting time for me too. One to work on!

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

Definitely put the feelers out first and  see if there’s a gap for the business you want to do.

I’m glad I didn’t just jump into it with both feet and then realise there’s either nobody there, or there’s lots of people doing the same thing.

And I’d advise people to get organised. I’m naturally quite organised – early on my business was set up through HMRC. I felt I had a solid base by doing these things early, so I’d definitely suggest that.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Angus Brendan MacNeil criticised the Government’s approach to trade deals (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
UK should drop Gulf trade deal if rights concerns not addressed, say MPs
Small businesses were able to take out loans of up to £50,000 during the pandemic. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Government took ‘laissez-faire approach’ on multibillion-pound schemes, MPs say
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
British American Tobacco (BAT) will pay 635 million dollars (£512 million) to US authorities after a subsidiary entered a guilty plea over historic sanctions violations linked to North Korea (Jason Alden/Newscast/PA)
British American Tobacco to pay out £512m to US authorities over North Korea
Former chancellor George Osborne (Victoria Jones/PA)
Truss’s mini-budget meltdown a ‘self-induced financial crisis’ – George Osborne
McDonald’s has reported higher-than-expected sales in the first quarter as restaurant traffic grew despite higher prices (Urbanbuzz/Alamy/PA)
McDonald’s first quarter sales boosted by higher prices
Security guards at Heathrow are set to go on strike next month (Alamy/PA)
Heathrow bosses call for conciliation talks over union strike threat
Planet Organic has been bought out of administration in a rescue deal that will save 10 London stores but see four shut down, resulting in dozens of redundancies (Planet Organic/ PA)
Planet Organic saved in rescue deal but four shops axed
(Mike Egerton/PA)
Joules consults over fresh job cuts after Next takeover
Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) on Park lane march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.
Government must negotiate with unions to resolve strikes, academies leader says

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park
Unified Rugby is one of the trust's success stories. Image: Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Award-winning Angus rugby trust seeks new leader to help charity kick on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]