Delight as Fife hotel named Scotland’s best in AA awards

One of Fife’s most famous hotels has been named Scotland’s best in the AA B&B Awards 2023.

The Crusoe on the quayside of Lower Largo, is run by experienced hospitality couple Rachel and Graham Bucknall, who bought the property in 2021.

The hotel was originally put up for sale in 2018 with a price tag of more than £900,000.

Turning round historic Fife hotel

Since taking over, the couple – who also run The Ship Inn in Elie and The Bridge Inn in Ratho near Edinburgh – have transformed the property.

As well as its seven bedrooms, The Crusoe also features the seaside bar, main bar, private dining room, upstairs restaurant and adjacent snug bar.

Rachel said it was great recognition after a difficult couple of years.

She said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our team at The Crusoe. We are so delighted to receive this award.

“Having taken on The Crusoe in the summer of 2021, during Covid restrictions, after 18 really tough months, this recognition means a lot.

“The Crusoe had been a much-loved hotel which had fallen into disrepair and closed for 10 years.

“It has been an honour to bring the building back to life.”

The Crusoe Hotel boss ‘so proud’

She also paid tribute to everyone who has worked on the project.

Rachel said: “I would like to thank our amazing team of builders, decorators, front of house, housekeeping and chefs.

“They have all worked so hard to restore the building and welcome back guests and the local community to The Crusoe.

“We are so proud of this recognition from AA.

“It is a privilege to work in this beautiful setting and showcase our incredible local food and drink offering.”

The Crusoe Hotel takes its name from Alexander Selkirk, the desert island explorer who was born in Lower Largo.

He was the inspiration for Daniel Defoe to pen Robinson Crusoe in 1719.