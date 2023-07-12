Delight as Fife hotel named Scotland’s best in AA awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delight as Fife hotel named Scotland’s best in AA awards

The new owners took over in 2021 and have spent the past two years refurbishing the quayside property.

By Gavin Harper
The hotel sits on Largo Bay and enjoys stunning views. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The hotel sits on Largo Bay and enjoys stunning views. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

One of Fife’s most famous hotels has been named Scotland’s best in the AA B&B Awards 2023.

The Crusoe on the quayside of Lower Largo, is run by experienced hospitality couple Rachel and Graham Bucknall, who bought the property in 2021.

The hotel was originally put up for sale in 2018 with a price tag of more than £900,000.

Turning round historic Fife hotel

Since taking over, the couple – who also run The Ship Inn in Elie and The Bridge Inn in Ratho near Edinburgh – have transformed the property.

As well as its seven bedrooms, The Crusoe also features the seaside bar, main bar, private dining room, upstairs restaurant and adjacent snug bar.

Graham and Rachel Bucknall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rachel said it was great recognition after a difficult couple of years.

She said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our team at The Crusoe. We are so delighted to receive this award.

“Having taken on The Crusoe in the summer of 2021, during Covid restrictions, after 18 really tough months, this recognition means a lot.

“The Crusoe had been a much-loved hotel which had fallen into disrepair and closed for 10 years.

“It has been an honour to bring the building back to life.”

The Crusoe Hotel boss ‘so proud’

She also paid tribute to everyone who has worked on the project.

Rachel said: “I would like to thank our amazing team of builders, decorators, front of house, housekeeping and chefs.

“They have all worked so hard to restore the building and welcome back guests and the local community to The Crusoe.

Inside The Crusoe Hotel.

“We are so proud of this recognition from AA.

“It is a privilege to work in this beautiful setting and showcase our incredible local food and drink offering.”

The Crusoe Hotel takes its name from Alexander Selkirk, the desert island explorer who was born in Lower Largo.

He was the inspiration for Daniel Defoe to pen Robinson Crusoe in 1719.

