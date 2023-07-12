Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested ‘for nothing’

The manager of a Dundee autobody repair business has been jailed for spitting at police officers during a disturbance in Brought Ferry.

William Abbott admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards officers and using a homophobic slur on February 26, last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that when he arrived at police HQ in Bell Street following his arrest, he attacked PC Michelle Ramsay by spitting at her.

The 39-year-old, who runs the Autoecosse Autobody shop in Fairmuir, Dundee, is currently serving a prison sentence following a fight at the Pout Nightclub.

Spit hood

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “Police were called to Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, to a potential disturbance.

“At around 10pm, the accused was arrested on an unrelated matter.”

Abbott “spat on the ground” while he was being searched by officers, the court heard.

“A spit hood was placed on him,” said Mr Duncan.

“The accused shouted ‘lanky p***’ at one of the officers.

“He continued to behave in an unacceptable manner in the back of the police van.

“At Bell Street, he spat at PC Michelle Ramsay, narrowly missing her face.”

Arrested ‘for nothing’

Solicitor Ian Houston, defending, said: “He is currently serving a sentence in relation to another case.

“He is in a responsible position, he runs his own company.

“He has taken considerable steps with his problems with alcohol.

“He was out with his wife in Broughty Ferry. They had consumed alcohol.”

Mr Houston said: “Someone called the police.

“He does not know why someone called the police, his wife never made a complaint.

“It was his reaction on being arrested ‘for nothing’.

“I have to say he was very drunk but he has taken positive steps to cut down on his drinking.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley told Abbott that prison was his only option, He sentenced him to nine months, which will run concurrently with his current sentence.

Previous conviction

Abbott, of Ettrick Place, made headlines for a previous assaulted on an 87-year-old in 2020.

The court heard that the pensioner asked Abbott to stop “skimming” beer mats during a karaoke session at the Dee Club.

Jurors were told how Abbott dived on Robert Young and bit him twice during the fracas.

The attack took place shortly after club vice-president Paul Neave had sung Dean Martin hit Ain’t That A Kick In The Head.

Abbott was was ordered to pay £1,000 to his elderly victim and carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

He had denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury after Mr Young gave evidence describing how he had been set upon and bitten twice.

