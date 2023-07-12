Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested ‘for nothing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee car repairs boss clashed with cops in Broughty Ferry after being arrested ‘for nothing’

William Abbott admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards officers and using a homophobic slur on February 26, last year.

By Paul Malik
William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court
William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court

The manager of a Dundee autobody repair business has been jailed for spitting at police officers during a disturbance in Brought Ferry.

William Abbott admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner towards officers and using a homophobic slur on February 26, last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that when he arrived at police HQ in Bell Street following his arrest, he attacked PC Michelle Ramsay by spitting at her.

The 39-year-old, who runs the Autoecosse Autobody shop in Fairmuir, Dundee, is currently serving a prison sentence following a fight at the Pout Nightclub.

Spit hood

Depute fiscal Stewart Duncan told the court: “Police were called to Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, to a potential disturbance.

“At around 10pm, the accused was arrested on an unrelated matter.”

Abbott “spat on the ground” while he was being searched by officers, the court heard.

Dundee Sheriff Court

“A spit hood was placed on him,” said Mr Duncan.

“The accused shouted ‘lanky p***’ at one of the officers.

“He continued to behave in an unacceptable manner in the back of the police van.

“At Bell Street, he spat at PC Michelle Ramsay, narrowly missing her face.”

Arrested ‘for nothing’

Solicitor Ian Houston, defending, said: “He is currently serving a sentence in relation to another case.

“He is in a responsible position, he runs his own company.

“He has taken considerable steps with his problems with alcohol.

“He was out with his wife in Broughty Ferry. They had consumed alcohol.”

Mr Houston said: “Someone called the police.

“He does not know why someone called the police, his wife never made a complaint.

“It was his reaction on being arrested ‘for nothing’.

“I have to say he was very drunk but he has taken positive steps to cut down on his drinking.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley told Abbott that prison was his only option, He sentenced him to nine months, which will run concurrently with his current sentence.

Previous conviction

Abbott, of Ettrick Place, made headlines for a previous assaulted on an 87-year-old in 2020.

The court heard that the pensioner asked Abbott to stop “skimming” beer mats during a karaoke session at the Dee Club.

Abbott previously assaulted an OAP at the Dee Club Social Club, Lochee.

Jurors were told how Abbott dived on Robert Young and bit him twice during the fracas.

The attack took place shortly after club vice-president Paul Neave had sung Dean Martin hit Ain’t That A Kick In The Head.

Abbott was was ordered to pay £1,000 to his elderly victim and carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

He had denied the charge but was found guilty by a jury after Mr Young gave evidence describing how he had been set upon and bitten twice.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Dundee

William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court
Mum whose daughter helped cage victim-blaming Angus rapist Logan Doig hails bravery of women…
Martel Maxwell grimacing for the TV cameras inside a house with walls covered in green mould while filming for TV's Under the Hammer show.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Neglectful Dundee landlords are unforgiveable
Two photographs of Andrew Duff beside the Meadowside building of DC Thomson.
Andrew Duff of Dundee: Retired newspaper compositor who also covered football matches dies
William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court
First edition copy of JRR Tolkein’s The Hobbit found in Dundee charity shop sells…
Design team image featuring a person cowering from people holding placards which read '£80M investment', 'Dundee City Council' and 'shhhhh'.
STEVE FINAN: Why are Dundee councillors acting like cowards over £80M investment snub?
William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Eden Project: New images revealed ahead of public consultation
Highland Cattle at Riverside Nature Park.
Highland cows at Dundee Riverside park will not be replaced - budget gap due…
William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court
Outpouring of affection for Dundee shopkeeper ahead of newsagents closure
William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Tesco worker had hours of toddler abuse on home computer
William Abbott leaving Dundee Sheriff Court
Should 'rat run' lorry ban and 20mph zone be imposed on Dundee's Albert Street?