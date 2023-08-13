Angus dog groomers keeping four-legged friends (and their owners) happy

Millie’s Pet Services has faced a number of challenges since it launched in Carnoustie, but the business continues to thrive.

Owner Vicky Gunn and her mother Shirley took the plunge with the venture six years ago.

It now provides a variety of services including dog grooming, dog-friendly campervan hire and an honesty pet shop.

Having previously worked as an accountant for the NHS in the London area, Vicky had been looking for a new challenge after moving back to Scotland.

She said a gap in the market for a local dog groomers led them to launching the business.

Vicky said: “With local groomers operating four to eight week waiting lists, there was an opportunity to start with services for owners who wanted to stay local.

“From a retail perspective, I was looking to provide high-quality treats and food which you wouldn’t find in supermarkets or large pet stores.”

Owner’s pride at Carnoustie firm’s success

There have been many changes at Millie’s Pet Services since it opened.

Vicky explained: “Our services have expanded, changed, shrunk and expanded again.

“While it’s been difficult during the challenges businesses have faced in recent years, I’m proud of the difficult decisions we’ve taken to survive.

“In particular, we carried out a move during Covid to larger premises – providing safer working and shopping experience.

“That allowed us to expand our grooming services and additional retail offerings too.

“We also added a new team member – Harley, our luxury VW dog-friendly campervan hire – to the business in 2021.”

Being flexible key for Millie’s Pet Services

Vicky said the business has moved away from retail – and now offers just its honesty shop.

She said the switch was in part driven by the demand for the firm’s grooming services.

Vicky added there has been a big growth in customers seeking ultrasound teeth-cleaning.

She added: “Research indicates that, by three years old, 80% of dogs will have some level of dental disease.

“Dog owners are keen to avoid significant vet dental feel and putting their dog under sedation. Our cleaning is motionless and noise free.”

She said that an increased awareness from owners about their dogs diet has also changed what people are buying.

“Rabbit ears and long-lasting chews like goat horns are also super-popular right now.

“Dog owners are becoming more educated and informed about their dog’s diets and we’ve been able to provide for this – we have a strict zero-rawhide policy.

“But we also see a growing number of owners trying to address allergies and sensitivities.

Dealing with challenges and future ambitions for Millie’s Pet Services

Asked about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on Millie’s Pet Services, the owner said energy bills had rocketed.

“Understandably, we have seen some customers reduce their spend on treats and toys.

“We’ve also seen a small number of grooming customers move to cheaper groomers.”

Looking to the future, the owner said she hopes to have developed more collaborations with other dog-related businesses.

Vicky also wants to allow Millie’s current team of dog groomers to specialise and expand their services into cat grooming and professional training.