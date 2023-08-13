Angus dog groomers keeping four-legged friends (and their owners) happy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus dog groomers keeping four-legged friends (and their owners) happy

"I’m proud of the difficult decisions we’ve taken to survive," says the owner of the family-run Carnoustie venture.

By Gavin Harper
Sarah Norris, Olivia Ferguson and owner Vicky Gunn with westies Fergus and Isla. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Sarah Norris, Olivia Ferguson and owner Vicky Gunn with westies Fergus and Isla. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Millie’s Pet Services has faced a number of challenges since it launched in Carnoustie, but the business continues to thrive.

Owner Vicky Gunn and her mother Shirley took the plunge with the venture six years ago.

It now provides a variety of services including dog grooming, dog-friendly campervan hire and an honesty pet shop.

Having previously worked as an accountant for the NHS in the London area, Vicky had been looking for a new challenge after moving back to Scotland.

She said a gap in the market for a local dog groomers led them to launching the business.

Vicky said: “With local groomers operating four to eight week waiting lists, there was an opportunity to start with services for owners who wanted to stay local.

“From a retail perspective, I was looking to provide high-quality treats and food which you wouldn’t find in supermarkets or large pet stores.”

Owner’s pride at Carnoustie firm’s success

There have been many changes at Millie’s Pet Services since it opened.

Vicky explained: “Our services have expanded, changed, shrunk and expanded again.

“While it’s been difficult during the challenges businesses have faced in recent years, I’m proud of the difficult decisions we’ve taken to survive.

Vicky Gunn of Millies Pet Services in Carnoustie. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“In particular, we carried out a move during Covid to larger premises – providing safer working and shopping experience.

“That allowed us to expand our grooming services and additional retail offerings too.

“We also added a new team member – Harley, our luxury VW dog-friendly campervan hire – to the business in 2021.”

Being flexible key for Millie’s Pet Services

Vicky said the business has moved away from retail – and now offers just its honesty shop.

She said the switch was in part driven by the demand for the firm’s grooming services.

Vicky added there has been a big growth in customers seeking ultrasound teeth-cleaning.

She added: “Research indicates that, by three years old, 80% of dogs will have some level of dental disease.

“Dog owners are keen to avoid significant vet dental feel and putting their dog under sedation. Our cleaning is motionless and noise free.”

Vicky at the Carnoustie shop. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

She said that an increased awareness from owners about their dogs diet has also changed what people are buying.

“Rabbit ears and long-lasting chews like goat horns are also super-popular right now.

“Dog owners are becoming more educated and informed about their dog’s diets and we’ve been able to provide for this – we have a strict zero-rawhide policy.

“But we also see a growing number of owners trying to address allergies and sensitivities.

Dealing with challenges and future ambitions for Millie’s Pet Services

Asked about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on Millie’s Pet Services, the owner said energy bills had rocketed.

“Understandably, we have seen some customers reduce their spend on treats and toys.

“We’ve also seen a small number of grooming customers move to cheaper groomers.”

Owner Vicky Gunn with her Sprocker Hope. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Looking to the future, the owner said she hopes to have developed more collaborations with other dog-related businesses.

Vicky also wants to allow Millie’s current team of dog groomers to specialise and expand their services into cat grooming and professional training.

