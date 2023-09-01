Dundee firm’s charity donation will feed 5,200 schoolchildren for a year

Dundee people development company Insights has presented a £100,000 donation to the founder of Mary’s Meals.

The charity provides a nutritious meal to children attending schools in some of the world’s most deprived countries.

Mary’s Meals reaches more than 2.4 million children in 18 countries every school day.

It costs Mary’s Meals just £19.15 a year to provide a child with daily meals while they learn.

It means the donation from Insights will provide meals to more than 5,200 children in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Insights Mary’s Meals donations

The presentation was made at a meeting at the Insights headquarters at Dundee Technology Park

The founder of Mary’s Meals, Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, met with Insights founders Andi and Andy Lothian and Insights Foundation director Vivien Buchan.

Vivien said: “As a values-based organisation, we are able to see where our donations are having a positive impact, allowing us to deliver on the ethos of the Insights Foundation through tangible action.

“By working with others, we can make a difference to those who need it most.”

The support extends beyond this donation, as Insights is working with Mary’s Meals on a leadership and team development programme called Insights Discovery for 147 managers across the globe.

This helps to deepen working relationships and develops an awareness of themselves, and others, to work together more efficiently as a team.

Magnus added: “Our partnership with the Insights Foundation is one of shared values and a jointly held belief in little acts of love that can truly change the world.

“At a time when hunger levels are rising across the globe and millions of children are missing out on the chance to learn, such little acts are more needed than ever.”