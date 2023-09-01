Dundee firm’s charity donation will feed 5,200 schoolchildren for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firm’s charity donation will feed 5,200 schoolchildren for a year

The £100,000 donation was presented to the founder of Mary’s Meals at Dundee Technology Park offices.

By Rob McLaren
Vivien Buchan, Insights Foundation director; Andy Lothian, Insights group chief executive; Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, Mary's Meals founder and CEO; and Andi Lothian, Insights founding director. Image: Insights
Dundee people development company Insights has presented a £100,000 donation to the founder of Mary’s Meals.

The charity provides a nutritious meal to children attending schools in some of the world’s most deprived countries.

Mary’s Meals reaches more than 2.4 million children in 18 countries every school day.

It costs Mary’s Meals just £19.15 a year to provide a child with daily meals while they learn.

It means the donation from Insights will provide meals to more than 5,200 children in some of the world’s poorest communities.

Insights Mary’s Meals donations

The presentation was made at a meeting at the Insights headquarters at Dundee Technology Park

The founder of Mary’s Meals, Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, met with Insights founders Andi and Andy Lothian and Insights Foundation director Vivien Buchan.

Vivien said: “As a values-based organisation, we are able to see where our donations are having a positive impact, allowing us to deliver on the ethos of the Insights Foundation through tangible action.

“By working with others, we can make a difference to those who need it most.”

Insights at Dundee Technology Park.

The support extends beyond this donation, as Insights is working with Mary’s Meals on a leadership and team development programme called Insights Discovery for 147 managers across the globe.

This helps to deepen working relationships and develops an awareness of themselves, and others, to work together more efficiently as a team.

Magnus added: “Our partnership with the Insights Foundation is one of shared values and a jointly held belief in little acts of love that can truly change the world.

“At a time when hunger levels are rising across the globe and millions of children are missing out on the chance to learn, such little acts are more needed than ever.”

