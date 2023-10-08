Fife firm’s journey from single minibus to fleet of 50 vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm’s journey from single minibus to fleet of 50 vehicles

The Fife business felt the impact of the pandemic, but has has bounced back well with trading ahead of pre-Covid levels.

Co-founder Iain Robertson at Bay Travel Coaches' base in Lochgelly. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Co-founder Iain Robertson at Bay Travel Coaches' base in Lochgelly. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

Fife firm Bay Travel Coaches has come a long way since it launched with a single minibus 15 years ago.

The venture has seen massive expansion since then, and was not held back by the pandemic or the cost-of-living crisis.

The Lochgelly operation was founded by experienced businessmen Iain Robertson and Vincent Derighetti.

The pair saw a gap in the coach market locally and felt they could supply the service needed in the area at the time.

Their confidence was not misplaced. Bay Travel now has around 50 vehicles, a mix of service buses, double-deckers and coaches.

The enterprise currently runs 10 public services on behalf of Fife Council and 33 local school runs, as well as doing rail replacements when required.

Iain said Covid was probably the biggest challenge in the lifetime of the firm.

It had slowed business for a time and also pushed an urgency into protocols concerning health and safety as well as sanitation.

He said: “I think it was quite an eye-opener for many people.

“We learned what was needed to keep the public safe as well as our drivers protected.”

Iain said that the coach side of business had definitely slowed down due to Covid.

He added:  “Services were still necessary to get key workers to where they needed to be.

“Everybody had to adapt quickly, especially when schools were changing day to day, restrictions altered and you were trying to keep everything up to standard and sanitary.”

Business ahead of pre-pandemic levels

However, with the days of pandemic restrictions now behind us, Iain said trading is now ahead of where it was pre-Covid.

“This year has seen Scottish tourism come back with a boom.

“It has made this one of the busiest years of the business, if not the busiest.

“We have also accepted more service work, so we continue to try and balance growth on both ends of the scale.

“Bay Travel took risks with expansion while in the midst of the pandemic and has grown steadily as a result.”

Iain said Covid had been one of the most challenging times for the business. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Iain said the best part of the job is seeing the business that you’ve created make so much progress from day one.

He added: “The worst part is probably learning to balance work life with home life.

“When a business is your own, you feel more pressure. You can definitely burn yourself out with putting everything into it at all times.

“We all need to learn to take time for ourselves as well.”

How Fife firm has coped with cost-of-living crisis and driver shortage

Over the past 12 months, Iain said the cost of fuel, insurance and maintenance has soared – with these higher prices being felt by the consumer.

He said Bay Travel remains focused on keeping travel prices as reasonable as possible during the cost-of-living crisis.

He feels the secret to the firm’s success is the people.

“Having the best support staff, first-class drivers and mind-blowing mechanical geniuses is how we are at the level we are.”

Co-founder Iain Robertson flanked by management Neil Bailey and Niall Douglas (right). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A shortage of drivers is affecting the industry, and the Fife business is not immune to that.

“t does have a significant effect on how we take work on,” Iain added.

But he said the firm constantly strives to do the best it can, and takes pride in its customer service.

He added: “We like to think Bay Travel stands out for our reliability and our customer service.

“While the industry changes so much – we’re continually doing our best to keep the public happy.”

More from Business

The shops are now closed for good (Yui Mok/PA)
Wilko to shut final shops for good after dramatic collapse
Empty shelves inside Wilko in Brownhills near Walsall, one of the first Wilko stores to close (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wilko: What went wrong and will we ever see it on high streets again?
Wilko has been shutting stores over recent weeks (James Manning/PA)
Wilko: List of final 41 shops to close
A general view of Wilko in Barking, east London. The retailer is to shut its last remaining shops on Sunday (Yui Mok/PA)
Wilko to shut final shops for good after dramatic collapse
Empty shelves inside Wilko in Brownhills near Walsall, one of the first Wilko stores to close (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wilko: What went wrong and will we ever see it on high streets again?
The Dunkeld Road property has 10 rooms as well as owner's accommodation. Image: CCL Property
See inside Perth guesthouse on sale for £500k
An Atlas 5 rocket carrying Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellites lifts off in Florida (Terry Renna/AP)
Amazon launches first satellites into space
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
UK set for biggest tax rise in at least 50 years with £40bn raid…
The FTSE 100 jumped on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
FTSE finishes week 114 points lower despite two days of rises
EasyJet has seen its shares soar over the past year (David Parry/PA)
EasyJet expected to report profit rise