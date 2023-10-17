Energy rental firm’s revenue soars to £550m after Angus acquisition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy rental firm’s revenue soars to £550m after Angus acquisition

The group has reported strong financial results after making a number of acquisitions in 2022.

By Gavin Harper
Centurion chief executive Fernando Assing.
Centurion chief executive Fernando Assing.

Revenue at an energy services firm that acquired an Angus business last year more than doubled to almost £550 million.

New accounts for Aberdeen-hased Centurion Group show revenue of £549.5m for the year to December 2022.

That is a 68% revenue increase on the 2021 figure of £321.4m.

It also recorded pre-tax profits of £39.4m for the year, compared to £10.6m the year before.

Centurion Group acquisitions

Last year, the group acquired Forfar-based firm RMEC, which rents well services equipment to the oil and gas industry.

At the time, Centurion chief executive Fernando Assing said the Angus firm would help add “tremendous value” to the group.

Centurion also acquired Kintore-based subsea firm Aleron and Canada-based Polar Septic Systems, a provider of wastewater rentals and treatment solutions.

Centurion acquired Forfar-based RMEC in 2022.

Mr Assing said the group’s record financial results were due to Centurion’s focus on providing high quality rentals and services.

He said: “Around the world, Centurion is providing customers across a range of industries with the equipment they need, when they need it, helping them execute vital projects across multiple sectors in the most efficient way possible.

“We continue to drive organic growth at sustainably strong margins, which reflect the value of the services that we provide.

“The group remains focused on accelerating growth and enhancing our capabilities through high quality acquisitions, enhancing our capabilities in existing and new areas.”

Strong start to 2023 for Centurion Group

The group has made a strong start to 2023, with Q1 revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation well ahead of the comparable period last year.

Mr Assing said the firm continues to have a “very active pipeline” of acquisition opportunities.

He added: “With a number of key acquisitions in the pipeline, 2023 is poised to be an exciting year for Centurion.

“We are in a strong financial position and look forward to the future as we continue to build our position as a world leading provider of rentals and services serving multiple industries.”

Centurion Group was established in 2017 after private equity company SCF acquired four businesses; Centurion in Aberdeen, Oil Patch in the US, Site Energy Services and WTS Rentals in Canada.

More from Business

The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that Britain will slump into a ‘moderate’ recession in the first half of 2024 as borrowing costs stay elevated (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
UK economy in ‘horrible’ bind with no room for tax cuts as recession looms…
It comes as economic uncertainty and geopolitical conflict dent investor confidence (PA)
Climate tech investment falls by 40% amid economic uncertainty – report
Insurance firm Admiral has been seeing a rise in claims involving cash, including claims where significant amounts of cash kept in envelopes have been stolen during break-ins (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Insurer issues warning about social media ‘cash stuffing’ trend
Nearly three-quarters of people have been targeted by scams in the past year, a survey from NatWest indicates (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
74% of people have been targeted by scams in the past year – survey
(Chris Radburn/PA)
LinkedIn lays off about 3% of workforce
(PA)
FTSE 100 edges up as oil rebound pushes Shell shares to record high
Nearly half of people who celebrate Christmas are planning to cut their spending on festivities this year, according to TopCashback (Dave Thompson/PA)
45% of people who celebrate Christmas ‘planning to cut their budget this year’
An overview of Oceaneerings facility at the Port of Rosyth.
Workers at Fife manufacturing firm to be balloted over strike action
Dame Sharon White, chairwoman of the John Lewis Partnership (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Being in care should be protected characteristic – John Lewis boss to Government
Applications are now being sought for the new spa academy. Image: Crieff Hydro.
Perthshire hotel Crieff Hydro launches spa academy

Conversation