Fife Business Week returns to secure opportunities for local firms

Fife Business Week will return next month for its 14th year, with the aim of showcasing support to local organisations.

Once more the event will look to support local businesses in what has been another challenging year.

The week, delivered by InvestFife, will give businesses advice on how to sustain and secure opportunities and remain resilient when faced with hardship.

A programme of about 30 events will take place face to face and online throughout the week, which runs from November 6 to November 10.

The ever-popular Meet the Buyer event will return once more at Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline on November 9.

It helps Kingdom businesses find out what supply chain opportunities are available across a range of sectors.

Other Fife Business Week events include an online session on ChatGPT and a discussion about hybrid working.

Meanwhile, there will be a dedicated construction zone for the first time. It will host several construction sector contractors to allow firms to learn about the latest opportunities.

Fife Business Week to help local firms

Councillor Altany Craik is Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning.

He said: “This year’s programme of events is linked to our current key priorities in Fife’s new economic strategy.

“It is also our aim to continue to strive towards community wealth building, fostering a culture of innovation and enterprise, while working towards net zero.

“Our events this year will remain focused on specific key topics that may be affecting Fife entrepreneurs, business start-ups and employers alike.

“Importantly, some events will highlight future business opportunities through supply chain and market developments.

“That includes a briefing event on the vision and objectives for the new Forth freeport area.

“I am confident that this exciting business week has something for all businesses in Fife. I would urge every to get involved.”