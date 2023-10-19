Fife Business Week returns to secure opportunities for local firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife Business Week returns to secure opportunities for local firms

The programme of about 30 events will return for the 14th year next month.

By Gavin Harper
Fife Business Week returns next month. Image: Fife Business Week.
Fife Business Week returns next month. Image: Fife Business Week.

Fife Business Week will return next month for its 14th year, with the aim of showcasing support to local organisations.

Once more the event will look to support local businesses in what has been another challenging year.

The week, delivered by InvestFife, will give businesses advice on how to sustain and secure opportunities and remain resilient when faced with hardship.

A programme of about 30 events will take place face to face and online throughout the week, which runs from November 6 to November 10.

The ever-popular Meet the Buyer event will return once more at Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline on November 9.

It helps Kingdom businesses find out what supply chain opportunities are available across a range of sectors.

Other Fife Business Week events include an online session on ChatGPT and a discussion about hybrid working.

Meanwhile, there will be a dedicated construction zone for the first time. It will host several construction sector contractors to allow firms to learn about the latest opportunities.

Fife Business Week to help local firms

Councillor Altany Craik is Fife Council’s spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning.

He said: “This year’s programme of events is linked to our current key priorities in Fife’s new economic strategy.

“It is also our aim to continue to strive towards community wealth building, fostering a culture of innovation and enterprise, while working towards net zero.

“Our events this year will remain focused on specific key topics that may be affecting Fife entrepreneurs, business start-ups and employers alike.

Councillor Altany Craik.
Councillor Altany Craik.

“Importantly, some events will highlight future business opportunities through supply chain and market developments.

“That includes a briefing event on the vision and objectives for the new Forth freeport area.

“I am confident that this exciting business week has something for all businesses in Fife. I would urge every to get involved.”

More from Business

Mick Lynch hailed the ‘ringing endorsement’ of RMT’s approach (PA)
Rail workers vote to continue taking strike action for next six months
Amazon has said it is testing a new robot called Digit at a warehouse in Texas (Niall Carson/PA)
Amazon begins testing humanoid robots in warehouses to ‘free up workers’
London red bus operator Arriva is to be bought by US firm I Squared (Mayor of London/PA)
US infrastructure firm to buy bus and train giant Arriva
Hipgnosis Songs Fund has announced plans for a shake up which could see a new management team in charge of running the troubled music fund (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hipgnosis considers management shake-up ahead of crunch vote on future
Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie with technical consultant Jim Young and Breedon commercial manager Craig Godsman. Image: Recycl8.
Perth housing development uses concrete made from recycled materials
Flooding in Midleton, Co Cork, caused by Storm Babet (Damien Rytel/PA)
Households affected by Storm Babet urged to tell insurers as soon as possible
The Netflix app (Ian West/PA)
Netflix increases price of some subscriptions in the UK
Online property portal OnTheMarket has agreed to a near-£100m takeover by US property giant CoStar Group (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
OnTheMarket agrees to £99m takeover by US real estate giant
Rolls-Royce staff provide maintenance support for the EJ200 engine as the Typhoon, above, continues to form the backbone of the RAF’s fighter jet fleet (PA)
Government urged to commit to contracts with Rolls-Royce amid plans to cut jobs
Greta Thunberg joined protesters at Canary Wharf in London on Thursday (Lucy North/PA)
Greta Thunberg joins climate protest outside JP Morgan

Conversation