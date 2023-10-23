Storm Babet: Brechin firm’s offer for people affected by flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: Brechin firm’s offer for people affected by flooding

"The community response has been quite fantastic over the weekend," said the firm's managing director.

By Gavin Harper
Robert Black, managing director of Black's of Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Robert Black, managing director of Black's of Brechin. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A Brechin storage company is offering residents affected by Storm Babet temporary use of its facilities free of charge.

Black’s of Brechin is offering anyone affected by the storm two weeks free storage at its facility at Brechin Business Park.

Managing director Robert Black said: “It’s only a small token to try and give something back for people who have been affected.

“We just want to do what we can to help.”

The company made the offer on its Facebook page over the weekend.

The post has been shared more than 400 times.

Mr Black added: “We’re not doing it for any extra sales or anything.

“It’s all just about helping out. The community response has been quite fantastic over the weekend for such a small place.

“It just shows what people can do in times of need.

“We’ve had quite a few telephone enquiries this morning. We’re trying to co-ordinate and help everyone as we can.”

Black’s of Brechin store reopens

The business, which has been in the town since 1837, also has a furniture store in Clerk Street.

It has been shut since Friday morning but has now reopened having escaped damage during the storm.

“We’ve been relatively fortunate,” Mr Black added.

The Black’s of Brechin store has reopened after escaping damage from Storm Babet. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“Our shop in the town was closed Friday and Saturday due to the conditions and safety but we’re back open today.”

Mr Black said he anticipates running offers in the shop for people who have been affected by the storms to purchase new furniture.

“That will all come in time,” he said.

Review of Brechin flood defences needed

Longer term, he called for a review of the flood defences that were breached in the early hours of Friday morning.

He said: “This is happening on a fairly regular basis now.

“If the flood defences need improved, that has to happen because it can’t go on like this.

Flooding in Brechin
The aftermath of the flooding on River Street in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

“We need some stability and people need to get their confidence back – particularly in that River Street area – or the whole economy is going to suffer.

“It’s going to be a long-haul recovery for some people.”

