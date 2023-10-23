Storm Babet: Brechin firm’s offer for people affected by flooding

A Brechin storage company is offering residents affected by Storm Babet temporary use of its facilities free of charge.

Black’s of Brechin is offering anyone affected by the storm two weeks free storage at its facility at Brechin Business Park.

Managing director Robert Black said: “It’s only a small token to try and give something back for people who have been affected.

“We just want to do what we can to help.”

The company made the offer on its Facebook page over the weekend.

The post has been shared more than 400 times.

Mr Black added: “We’re not doing it for any extra sales or anything.

“It’s all just about helping out. The community response has been quite fantastic over the weekend for such a small place.

“It just shows what people can do in times of need.

“We’ve had quite a few telephone enquiries this morning. We’re trying to co-ordinate and help everyone as we can.”

Black’s of Brechin store reopens

The business, which has been in the town since 1837, also has a furniture store in Clerk Street.

It has been shut since Friday morning but has now reopened having escaped damage during the storm.

“We’ve been relatively fortunate,” Mr Black added.

“Our shop in the town was closed Friday and Saturday due to the conditions and safety but we’re back open today.”

Mr Black said he anticipates running offers in the shop for people who have been affected by the storms to purchase new furniture.

“That will all come in time,” he said.

Review of Brechin flood defences needed

Longer term, he called for a review of the flood defences that were breached in the early hours of Friday morning.

He said: “This is happening on a fairly regular basis now.

“If the flood defences need improved, that has to happen because it can’t go on like this.

“We need some stability and people need to get their confidence back – particularly in that River Street area – or the whole economy is going to suffer.

“It’s going to be a long-haul recovery for some people.”