Perth engineering firm smashes £1m sales milestone after 20 contract wins

A Perth engineering firm is adding to its workforce after exceeding £1 million turnover for the first time since Covid.

Abdie Solutions carried out specialist engineering projects and counts Whyte & Mackay, Glenmorangie and Scottish Leather Group among its clients.

The business has increased its turnover by 23% to £1.1 million and secured 20 new clients in the past 12 months.

It is now looking to expand its workforce having recently taken on two additional staff and currently hiring for a project engineer. It will also add to its site fitting team in the coming months.

Managing director Stewart Todd said: “We are fiercely proud of how we have evolved over the last 12 years and the next few years look very exciting for us as a company.

“Working for clients across the UK, no two jobs are the same as we deliver bespoke, innovative solutions underpinned by a personal service.”

Abdie Solutions unique projects

Among interesting recent projects was a brief from Thain-based distillery Glenmorangie to increase its malt storage capacity by 25% to 300 tonnes.

The Mid Friarton Business Park company has also designed machinery that removed botanicals from liquid for Hendrick’s Gin.

Abdie Solutions has experience and knowledge of grain drying, storage design, silos and conveyors.

Mr Todd adds: “At the core of everything we do, is careful attention to detail.

“Recently the team worked to implement a draft handling system for the largest anaerobic digestion company in Scotland that will see waste turned into energy.”

The business is expecting to increase its turnover again, to £1.3m, in the current financial year.

Abdie was initially set up by former shepherd Roger Horner who retired last year aged 73 after a 50-year career.

His experience in grain handling and drying led to him forming the company.

On his retirement he said he was leaving the business in “capable hands” having known Mr Todd since he was 15 years old.