Perth engineering firm smashes £1m sales milestone after 20 contract wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth engineering firm smashes £1m sales milestone after 20 contract wins

Abdie Solutions is staffing up after successfully completing work for Glenmorangie distillery.

By Rob McLaren
Abdie Solutions project manager Gordon Hook and managing director Stewart Todd. Image: Abdie Solutions
Abdie Solutions project manager Gordon Hook and managing director Stewart Todd. Image: Abdie Solutions

A Perth engineering firm is adding to its workforce after exceeding £1 million turnover for the first time since Covid.

Abdie Solutions carried out specialist engineering projects and counts Whyte & Mackay, Glenmorangie and Scottish Leather Group among its clients.

The business has increased its turnover by 23% to £1.1 million and secured 20 new clients in the past 12 months.

It is now looking to expand its workforce having recently taken on two additional staff and currently hiring for a project engineer. It will also add to its site fitting team in the coming months.

Managing director Stewart Todd said: “We are fiercely proud of how we have evolved over the last 12 years and the next few years look very exciting for us as a company.

“Working for clients across the UK, no two jobs are the same as we deliver bespoke, innovative solutions underpinned by a personal service.”

Abdie Solutions unique projects

Among interesting recent projects was a brief from Thain-based distillery Glenmorangie to increase its malt storage capacity by 25% to 300 tonnes.

The Mid Friarton Business Park company has also designed machinery that removed botanicals from liquid for Hendrick’s Gin.

Abdie Solutions has experience and knowledge of grain drying, storage design, silos and conveyors.

Mr Todd adds: “At the core of everything we do, is careful attention to detail.

Managing director Stewart Todd. Image: Abdie Solutions

“Recently the team worked to implement a draft handling system for the largest anaerobic digestion company in Scotland that will see waste turned into energy.”

The business is expecting to increase its turnover again, to £1.3m, in the current financial year.

Abdie was initially set up by former shepherd Roger Horner who retired last year aged 73 after a 50-year career.

His experience in grain handling and drying led to him forming the company.

On his retirement he said he was leaving the business in “capable hands” having known Mr Todd since he was 15 years old.

More from Business

UK holidaymakers seeking a bargain Christmas market break should head to Riga, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)
Riga ranked top spot for a bargain Christmas market trip
Jeremy Hunt says now is the moment for growth as he signals tax cuts
The change was introduced when Rishi Sunak was chancellor, the TUC said (Leon Neal/PA)
Public purse losing £29m a week as a result of tax breaks for banks…
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could cut inheritance tax (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jeremy Hunt says now is the moment for growth as he signals tax cuts
Sam Altman (Eric Risberg/AP)
ChatGPT-maker Open AI pushes out co-founder and CEO Sam Altman
The job cuts will impact employees in the US, Canada and India (Alamy/PA)
Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it ploughs resources into AI
Jeremy Hunt could squeeze the welfare budget while cutting inheritance tax (Hannah McKay/PA)
Jeremy Hunt considering squeezing benefits while cutting inheritance tax
The Treasury has announced billions in funding for key industries over the next five years (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Strategic’ manufacturers to get billions of pounds in Treasury backing
A view of the London Stock Exchange sign in the City of London, as the FTSE 100 Index climbed higher on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
FTSE 100 rebounds despite weak UK retail data
The Marina in Arbroath is for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald
New owner sought for 'beloved' Arbroath fish and chip shop

Conversation