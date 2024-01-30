Dundee hotel’s £1m refurbishment to include stylish new bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hotel’s £1m refurbishment to include stylish new bar

The bar, to open this Easter, will specialise in Scottish whisky, locally-sourced gins and homemade dishes.

By Paul Malik
An impression of how the new Eighteen Twenty-Two bar could look.
Dundee’s Hotel Indigo, built on the site a former jute mill, is to undergo a £1 million refurbishment.

Hotel Indigo sits on the site of the old Baxter Brothers factory on Blackscroft. Opening in 1822, the mill was the largest linen manufacturing plant in the UK.

And now a new bar will open in the boutique business, celebrating the year the mill first opened, called Eighteen Twenty-Two.

Manny Baber, Hotel Indigo manager, said the bar would serve Scottish whisky in its “exclusive library” and locally-sourced gins on its re-vamped menu.

Work is expected to begin in February, with the business owners hoping to have the renovations finished by Easter.

Local links celebrated in bar refurbishment

The business already has one vocal, local connection. Its restaurant is named after former jute mill social convener Daisy Tasker.

Daisy worked in the mill from the age of 14. She ended up responsible for organising various teas, dances and parties during her 50-year career.

Additional car parking for local people not staying at the hotel will be created.

Mr Baber said: “Our brand-new bar, Eighteen Twenty-Two, celebrates our history while offering a stylish, modern space for guests and locals alike.

Manny Baber is general manager of Hotel Indigo in Dundee, which is undergoing a £1 million refurbishment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We will be serving a rich mix of incredible local brands to discover alongside house favourites.

“Guests will be able to sample carefully curated wine, whisky and cocktail lists and tuck into small plates and homemade specials.

“This enhancement really elevates our guest experience to new heights and showcases our commitment to providing an unforgettable experience.

The investment in Hotel Indigo is around £1 million. Image: Hotel Indigo

“You can indulge in a boutique hotel stay, relish upmarket three-course dining at our Daisy Tasker restaurant and savour exceptional pre-and-post-dinner drinks in our brand-new bar, without even needing to step outside our doors.

“The additional renovations of our lobby and car park will also create an incredible co-working option for our local audience and corporate guests.”

