Dundee hotel’s £1m refurbishment to include stylish new bar

Dundee’s Hotel Indigo, built on the site a former jute mill, is to undergo a £1 million refurbishment.

Hotel Indigo sits on the site of the old Baxter Brothers factory on Blackscroft. Opening in 1822, the mill was the largest linen manufacturing plant in the UK.

And now a new bar will open in the boutique business, celebrating the year the mill first opened, called Eighteen Twenty-Two.

Manny Baber, Hotel Indigo manager, said the bar would serve Scottish whisky in its “exclusive library” and locally-sourced gins on its re-vamped menu.

Work is expected to begin in February, with the business owners hoping to have the renovations finished by Easter.

Local links celebrated in bar refurbishment

The business already has one vocal, local connection. Its restaurant is named after former jute mill social convener Daisy Tasker.

Daisy worked in the mill from the age of 14. She ended up responsible for organising various teas, dances and parties during her 50-year career.

Additional car parking for local people not staying at the hotel will be created.

Mr Baber said: “Our brand-new bar, Eighteen Twenty-Two, celebrates our history while offering a stylish, modern space for guests and locals alike.

“We will be serving a rich mix of incredible local brands to discover alongside house favourites.

“Guests will be able to sample carefully curated wine, whisky and cocktail lists and tuck into small plates and homemade specials.

“This enhancement really elevates our guest experience to new heights and showcases our commitment to providing an unforgettable experience.

“You can indulge in a boutique hotel stay, relish upmarket three-course dining at our Daisy Tasker restaurant and savour exceptional pre-and-post-dinner drinks in our brand-new bar, without even needing to step outside our doors.

“The additional renovations of our lobby and car park will also create an incredible co-working option for our local audience and corporate guests.”