Yard’s Games in Arbroath rolling its way to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Yard’s Games in Arbroath rolling its way to success

Will Stephen's wants his games store to be the go-to place for enthusiasts

Will Stephen in his shop, Yard's Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Will Stephen in his shop, Yard's Games. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Ian Forsyth

The founder of the Yard’s Games shop in Arbroath has ambitious plans for the future.

Will Stephen has his sights set on the venue becoming the place in Scotland where players want to come for gaming first.

The businessman said: “I started the company in 2018, and we moved into larger premises in the High Street last year which gave dedicated space for playing games.

Asked if he had been confident of success, Will replied: “Retail is hard, especially in the climate now – there are no sure things.

“We’ve strived hard over the last year to build a community with social media, such as a discord group to get local people involved in playing events and interacting with each other.

“In that respect, we’ve already achieved the success I’ve always wanted for the shop.”

The businessman said Yard’s is quite unique in that it covers all manner of games.

“These include video games, trading cards and traditional table-top-style games.

“We do a lot of online sales with Magic The Gathering and Disney Lorcana trading card games, but also in video games we frequently sell old cartridges from the NES and Atari days all the way to present day with PS5 and Xbox Series and Switch.”

Local events at Yard’s Games

Will said local events at Yard’s attract players from all around Angus, while bigger tournaments have had people coming from as far away as Ayr and Inverness.

He added that last year saw the biggest Scottish tournament for Magic The Gathering since Covid with 63 players.

The shop discord group now has nearly 400 members.

Some of the games on sale in the shop at Yard’s Games, Arbroath Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

As regards expectations for the firm for the remainder of 2024, the businessman said: “We want to be able to stay open longer by running events every evening.”

Will added that there was now less competition from other retailers these days as supermarkets had done away with new video games for the most part.

“With the move to digital, we do see less pre-orders but there’s always demand for physical because if you hate a digital game you can’t return it – at least you can get some of your money back from doing a trade-in.”

Opportunities

Asked about the biggest opportunities for Yard’s going forward, the businessman stated: “Working with gaming companies that want to showcase new board games or table-top games – having the space in the back gives us options to run LAN gaming events and more.”

Yard’s Games, Arbroath. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

More from Business

Businessman David Hamilton with Scooply franchise owner Kevin Reid in the van. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife businessman launches modern take on traditional ice cream van
Sandy Allan from Fife is drumming at his eighth Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. Image: Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
Kirkcaldy blacksmith Sandy Allan marches to his own beat at the Royal Edinburgh Military…
Courier Business Awards 2024 finalists are revealed.
Courier Business Awards 2024: Our finalists revealed
Gary Langlands, owner of VSL. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Owner of Dundee's Vision Sound and Light to retire after career 'getting it right'
Newgate Technology. Inverkeithing. Image: Google Date
Fife medical IT firm Newgate Technology sold as founder retires after 36 years at…
Staff at the new Dundee Ford Centre ready to open soon. Image: Dalkeith Retail Centre
New family-run Ford Centre car showroom to open in Dundee after £3 million loan
Taymouth Marina Image: Taymouth Marina Date;
Taymouth Marina looking to recruit from Perthshire talent pool
There was big hair and great music at Club Feet. Image: Supplied.
Did you tap your toes on the dancefloor at Dundee's Club Feet?
Owner of The Wee Gym, Dunfermline, Rachael Low. Image: Supplied
Fife's Wee Gym under new management after personal trainer steps-up
Martin Smith, Muir Group CEO.
Fife housebuilder warns of 'difficult trading' as it makes £3.9m loss

Conversation