Yard’s Games in Arbroath rolling its way to success

The founder of the Yard’s Games shop in Arbroath has ambitious plans for the future.

Will Stephen has his sights set on the venue becoming the place in Scotland where players want to come for gaming first.

The businessman said: “I started the company in 2018, and we moved into larger premises in the High Street last year which gave dedicated space for playing games.

Asked if he had been confident of success, Will replied: “Retail is hard, especially in the climate now – there are no sure things.

“We’ve strived hard over the last year to build a community with social media, such as a discord group to get local people involved in playing events and interacting with each other.

“In that respect, we’ve already achieved the success I’ve always wanted for the shop.”

The businessman said Yard’s is quite unique in that it covers all manner of games.

“These include video games, trading cards and traditional table-top-style games.

“We do a lot of online sales with Magic The Gathering and Disney Lorcana trading card games, but also in video games we frequently sell old cartridges from the NES and Atari days all the way to present day with PS5 and Xbox Series and Switch.”

Local events at Yard’s Games

Will said local events at Yard’s attract players from all around Angus, while bigger tournaments have had people coming from as far away as Ayr and Inverness.

He added that last year saw the biggest Scottish tournament for Magic The Gathering since Covid with 63 players.

The shop discord group now has nearly 400 members.

As regards expectations for the firm for the remainder of 2024, the businessman said: “We want to be able to stay open longer by running events every evening.”

Will added that there was now less competition from other retailers these days as supermarkets had done away with new video games for the most part.

“With the move to digital, we do see less pre-orders but there’s always demand for physical because if you hate a digital game you can’t return it – at least you can get some of your money back from doing a trade-in.”

Opportunities

Asked about the biggest opportunities for Yard’s going forward, the businessman stated: “Working with gaming companies that want to showcase new board games or table-top games – having the space in the back gives us options to run LAN gaming events and more.”